Asian Games 2018: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat included in six-member Indian women's wrestling team

Sports PTI Jun 10, 2018 22:10:23 IST

Lucknow: Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and Commonwealth Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat will lead a six-member Indian women wrestling team at the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia later this year.

India's Sakshi Malik with her coach Kuldeep Singh.

Sakshi, who won bronze medals in this year's Gold Coast Commonwealth Games as well as 2016 Rio Olympics, and Vinesh were exempted from the trials by the Wrestling Federation of India because of their current form and past performances.

Sakshi and Vinesh will carry India's hopes in the 50kg and 62kg freestyle categories even as four other wrestlers went through the trials here today to book their tickets for the Asian Games.

Other women wrestlers who will be representing India at the Asian Games are Pinki (53kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Kakran (68kg) and Kiran (72kg).

The Asian Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from 18 August to 2 September.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 22:10 PM

