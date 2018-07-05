Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Record number of athletes to participate, Olympic Council of Asia expects logistical problems

Sports Reuters Jul 05, 2018 23:02:22 IST

The 18th Asian Games being hosted by Indonesia next month has attracted a record number of competitors which could pose logistical challenges for the local organisers, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on Thursday.

Mirabai Chanu will lead India's weightlifting contingent at the Asian games. Reuters

Mirabai Chanu will lead India's weightlifting contingent at the Asian games. Reuters

Wei Jizhong, OCA’s honorary life vice president, was pleased with the overwhelming response for this year’s Games in Jakarta and Palembang, with 10,500 to 11,000 athletes expected to take part in 40 sports and 67 disciplines. However, he also expressed concerns over the potential difficulties that lie ahead for the organising committee.

“Good news for Indonesia,” Wei said in a statement, adding, “this may cause some difficulties but I am convinced that the Indonesia Asian Games Organising Committee has the capability to find a good solution with the OCA and all parties.”

The Games will also see North and South Korea fielding joint teams across three sports and six events and being represented under a unified flag. The move comes amid warming ties between the two Koreas as relations between Pyongyang and Washington have also improved after tension last year over the North’s nuclear and missile programmes.

“I think it is very good to have a unified team because it will promote friendship between the two sides of the Korean peninsula,” Wei added. In the women’s basketball draw on Thursday, the unified Korean team were drawn with Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Kazakhstan and India in Group X.

The Asian Games will be held from 18 August to 2 September.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 23:02 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores