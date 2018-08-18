Asian Games 2018: PR Sreejesh, SV Sunil urge Indians to rally as one and help flood-hit Kerala

Indian hockey team captain and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, concerned by the plight of the flood-affected in Kerala, called for all of India to show its humane side and assist his home state in overcoming the havoc wrought by incessant rain and flooding. “This is the time for all of us to come together and help Kerala,” he said after the team’s practice session in Jakarta on Saturday evening.

Well aware of the heart-rending stories emerging from Kerala where families are moving away from their homes, Sreejesh said his wife’s home town in Idukki was severely affected. He said he had heard of women needing sanitary napkins and exhorted those sending relief to include these in the material being rushed to Kerala.

Forward SV Sunil, who hails from the Kodagu area in Karnataka where rain is unleashing havoc, said he was in constant touch with his brother and his family who are in Coorg. “It is very disturbing to hear of what is happening in Kerala and in parts of Karnataka,” he said, hoping that the nation would rally as one.

The team’s Chief Coach Harendra Singh, well aware of the situation in central and part of north Kerala, said he was ensuring that Sreejesh was kept in good humour. “The team is concerned with what is happening in Kerala but we are focusing our energies in controlling the controllables,” he said.

