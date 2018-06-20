Asian Games 2018: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal included in India's 10-member squad for mega event

New Delhi: A 10-member table tennis squad including Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal has been selected for the Asian Games by the the Table Tennis Federation Of India (TTFI).

Both the men's and women's team have undergone one change each from the successful Commonwealth Games campaign with young paddlers Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukharjee replacing Sanil Shetty and Pooja Sahasrabuddhe respectively.

Tainted paddler Soumyajit Ghosh remained out of the team after he was accused of raping an 18-year-old, a charge he has denied.

The Asian Games are set to begin from 18 August to 2 September in Indonesia.

Teams:

Men: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Anthony Amalraj, Harmeet Desai. Manav Thakkar

Women: Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Madhurika Patkar, Ayhika Mukharjee, Suthirta Mukherjee.