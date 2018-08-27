India beat Macau!

Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.

India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.