Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: Harmeet Desai downs Vietnam's Le Dinh Duc in four games as India beat Vietnam 3-0 and book a spot in t the quarter-final of men's table tennis team event.
Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.
Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.
The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.
Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.
Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.
On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 16:49 PM
Highlights
India's women's hockey team beat Thailand 5-0
And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-0 with a late flourish from the Thai forwards who almost got a goal. But the Indian GK Rajani brought off a fine save.
PV Sindhu through to the final!
PV Sindhu sends a ferocious smash down the line which Yamaguchi fails to get to and Sindhu wins the match 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 and reach her first Asian Games final! Sindhu, the World No 3, will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the final.
India men's squash team win
The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Indonesia in their first pool B match.
India beat Macau!
Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.
India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal bows out in the semi-finals after a straight-games loss to World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-17, 21-14 and will face the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal comes back from Indonesia with her first-ever Asian Games medal!
Anthony Amalraj wins first match!
In the men's table tennis team event, India have taken a 1-0 lead against Macau. Anthony Amalraj beats Chung Wang 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to give India a 1-0 lead ahead of Harmeet Desai's match against Zikang Xiao.
16:49 (IST)
The women's table tennis team quarter-final between India and China is underway.
Manika Batra takes on Lee Ho Ching in the first match.
16:28 (IST)
Alright then, Indian women's table tennis team will play their quarter-final match against Hong Kong soon.
This will be a tough fixture for Manika Batra, Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das.
16:12 (IST)
16:04 (IST)
15:35 (IST)
Consecutive wins for India in the men's table tennis event. Sharath Kamal defeats Nguyen Duc Tan in three games.
India maintain their lead.
India 2 - 0 Vietnam.
15:32 (IST)
G Sathiyan has won the first match against Vietnam's Nguyen Anh Tu.
India lead 1-0.
15:16 (IST)
Right then, India's Vikas Krishan is in action right now against Pakistan's Tanveer Ahmed.
India take on Vietnam in must-win clash
In the men's table tennis team event, the India team comprising of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai take on Vietnam in a do-or-die clash. Both India and Vietnam have won two ties out of three ties in Group D to end up on second and third place respectively behind group leaders Chinese Taipei. With only the top two teams going through to the quarter-finals, India will need to beat Vietnam to pip them for the final quarter-final spot.
India's women's hockey team beat Thailand 5-0
And that’s the end of the match. India have won 5-0 with a late flourish from the Thai forwards who almost got a goal. But the Indian GK Rajani brought off a fine save.
GOAL !
GOAL! India scores twice in quick succession
Goal No 4 is up. Navjot Kaur slots it in after the hard work by Neha Goyal on the flank. India on a late flourish getting the goals. Four minutes left in the match. And that’s Rani Rampal’s hat-trick. It’s 5-0. Thai defence finally cracking under the pressure.
GOAL !
GOAL! Monika makes it 3-0 to India
The Thai goalkeeper is bringing off some fine saves again. Rani’s crisp shot is taken on the gloves. This has been a great display by the Thais who have followed the coach's instructions. Scattered they would have been destroyed by the Indians. India get their 5th PC. Off a rebound, Monika hammers it in. India leads 3-0.
GOAL !
GOAL! Rani Rampal gets her second!
Rani Rampal gets India’s 2nd goal. Leading 2-0 now, India assured of a top spot in the pool. They most likely will end up playing China in the semi-finals if Japan beat Malaysia in the day's last match. Thailand still playing defensive keeping the scoreline low.
India 1-0 Thailand
The ball hasn’t crossed the Indian half. Thailand defending resolutely. It’s still 1-0. Must be worrying for Marijne. Thailand playing with their entire team at the back. And that’s the end of the 3rd quarter. India lead 1-0.
13:25 (IST)
GOAL! Rani Rampal gives India the breakthrough!
India have their 4th PC in the 3rd Q. And that is saved by Alisa who is having a great match. Finally, India have the lead and it’s captain Rani Rampal picking up a rebound and smashing it in. India 1-0.
13:17 (IST)
India 0-0 Thailand
India and Thailand have played two goalless quarters. That's India’s 3rd PC. Gurjit’s flick and the Thai goalie brings off a wonderful save. Yet another save from the Thai GK. India still unable to break through. It’s still goalless in the 3rd Q.
13:11 (IST)
And that is India’s 2nd PC of the match. Rani Rampal’s hit goes straight onto the GK’s pads. Thailand survive. Can they hold them on for another three minutes or so in the 2nd Q? Thailand taking their time on the free hits. But what is remarkable is that the Thailand players are not losing their heads while defending.
13:03 (IST)
Listless India unable to get the opening goal, and have failed to create a single move. The Thailand team is happy to defend. In fact, they are showing more intent than India. It’s still goalless towards the end of the second quarter.
13:01 (IST)
India's Vishal loses to Shakhboz Akhatov in the Men's 84kg Quarterfinal.
India 0-0 Thailand
End of Q1 and Thailand have kept the Indian women away from scoring a goal. That’s quite an achievement at this Asian Games looking at the goal scoring spree that the Indian team has usually started off with. All credit to Thailand for playing to a structure. The Indian women, mostly indulging in individual play couldn’t create much. Only a few chances in the 1st Quarter. It’s goalless at the moment.
India 0-0 Thailand
More than half the 1st Q gone and still no goals. Thailand are using a packed defence. Lalremsiami’s deflection is saved wonderfully by the Thai GK Alisa. India doing the rudimentary mistake of not growing into the match. They are too bunched and not using the long hit or the aerial to breathe a little. Indian forwards are just standing behind the Thai defence. India lacking intensity.
PV Sindhu through to the final!
PV Sindhu sends a ferocious smash down the line which Yamaguchi fails to get to and Sindhu wins the match 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 and reach her first Asian Games final! Sindhu, the World No 3, will take on Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying in the final.
India vs Thailand
Slow start for India in extremely humid conditions. Huge difference in playing under lights with a cool breeze flowing. The Indians will be making more substitutions than usual today. Too many turn-overs being given by India. Thailand keeping the ball away from the Indian women. But not for long. India have their 1st PC. But the rebound of the hit is not trapped well by Lilima Minz.
India men's squash team win
The Indian men's squash team of Saurav Ghosal, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Ramit Tandon and Mahesh Mangaonkar beat Indonesia in their first pool B match.
PV Sindhu leads in mid-game break
Errors from Yamaguchi as Sindhu runs her ragged. She's an excellent defensive player and Sindhu is pushing her. Important that Sindhu goes into the break with a big lead, she will have to close out the match from the trickier side of the court. Sindhu leads 11-7.
India vs Thailand
India are playing their last Pool B Match against Thailand. A win takes them to the top Pool B and later in the day, we will find out who are India's semi-final opponents. Should be an easy outing here for the Indian women. Marijne said after the victory over South Korea that he wants his team to play with discipline and not label them as ‘easy’ or ‘tough.’ And there we go with the Indians attacking down the flank.
Sindhu leads in third game
Yamaguchi has started to tire out a bit here and Sindhu has taken full advantage of it by using her height and unleashing her fierce smashes. Sindhu leads 8-4.
India take on Thailand in final hockey group encounter
Having booked their spot in the semi-finals, India take on Thailand with an aim to maintain their 100% record in the women's hockey event.
Sindhu loses second game
Akane Yamaguchi takes the second game 21-15! Luck was on the Japanese second seed's side at crucial moments as she won two points off the net with Sindhu having the upper hand.
Sindhu trails Yamaguchi
This one is running away. The long rallies that these two are capable of are appearing, and fitness is coming into play. This is peak Sindhu territory. Should be an enthralling finish. Yamaguchi leads 18-15.
Yamaguchi takes slender lead at mid-game break
Yamaguchi has cut down the deficit to take an 11-10 lead. You can see Sindhu trying to be deceptive towards the end, change the strategy a bit to counter the momentum.
PV Sindhu takes first game
Yamaguchi looked very out of sorts and Sindhu got a lot of points through lazy errors from her. Expect a player in this game hitting into the drift.
PV Sindhu wins first game
Akane Yamaguchi sends her smash out to give PV Sindhu the first game 21-17. Sindhu has been in total control so far barring a few errors in judgement.
Yamaguchi on the backfoot
The drift seems to be bothering Yamaguchi, she has pushed a few long. Sindhu has the advantage of the side in this game. She leads 17-15.
Saina Nehwal praises Tai Tzu-ying
Saina spoke after the match about how she played well but Tzu-ying was just better. A Taiwanese photographer later said that Tzu-ying is the biggest superstar in Taiwan, but still they don't put pressure on her. She has exceeded their expectations already.
PV Sindhu takes lead in mid-game break
It has been a close encounter so far between the World No 3 Indian and the Japanese World No 3. Sindhu is using her height effectively against her short-statured opponent. Sindhu's defence and retrieving skills has been on point so far and she deservedly takes a 11-8 lead.
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu looks to book her spot in the final against Tai Tzu-ying as she takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the singles semi-finals.
India beat Macau!
Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.
India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.
Harmeet Desai wins
In India's second group match, Harmeet Desai beats Zikan Xiao 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3 to give India a 2-0 lead against Macau. Manav Thakkar will now look to wrap up the tie for India when he takes on Tin Ian Mak in the third match.
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal bows out in the semi-finals after a straight-games loss to World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-17, 21-14 and will face the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal comes back from Indonesia with her first-ever Asian Games medal!
Saina takes the lead
Finally takes the lead, Saina. She's been caught with the wrong footwork a couple of times, but has compensated well with her hands. 13-12 to the Indian.
Saina trails in mid-game break
Like in the first game, Saina goes into the second mid-game break 11-10 down. While Saina has had to fight hard for her points by forcing longer rallies, Tzu-ying is using her repertoire of drops and smashed to win her points in quick time.
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying
Saina slowing down the pace if the game by redoing her shoelaces when she's behind. Now that she's level, she might speed it up.
Squash and Volleyball teams up next!
Lots of action coming your way in just a little while!
The Indian Men's and Women's Squash teams are in action, while the Women's Volleyball team takes on China!
Tai Tzu-ying wins first game
Tai Tzu-ting takes the first game by four after Saina being within a point of her at 16-17. She is the sprinter who knows how to pace the last 20m. Saina was in the hunt but never in the lead.