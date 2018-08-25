Asian Games 2018, Day 7 latest update: Day 6 report: Great news coming in from the squash court as India's Dipika Pallikal Karthik has ensured India win a bronze medal. She lost her semi-final to Nicol David, but with both semi-finalists assured a bronze, she's taken India's medal tally to 26.
A best-ever haul in rowing, underlined by a gold medal, a title-winning performance in men's doubles tennis and yet another historic defeat in kabaddi were the highlights of the Indian campaign at the 18th Asian Games on Friday.
Apart from this, the shooting ranges yielded yet another medal for India with Heena Sidhu taking bronze in women's 10m air rifle. The squash singles stars made it to the semi-finals, ensuring three medals. This will be the first time ever that Indians will climb the podium in the squash competition.
India clinched a total of seven medals on the day, taking the eighth spot with a tally of six gold, five silver and 14 bronze. China leads the list with 66 gold, 46 silver and 27 bronze medals.
This edition of the Asiad has showcased the considerable progress Indian rowers have made at the international level.
On Friday morning, the men's quadruple sculls team of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh added the golden touch to India's best-ever haul of three medals which include two bronze in the men's lightweight single sculls and men's lightweight double sculls categories.
The Indian quadruple sculls team clocked a time of 6 minutes and 17.13 seconds while hosts Indonesia clocked 6:20.58 to take the silver. Thailand had to be content with the bronze at 6:22.41.
This is only the second gold for India since they started participating in the rowing events at the Asiad. The first was won by Bajrang Lal Takhar in men's singles sculls at the 2010 Games.
Dushyant started India's campaign on the sixth day of the Asian Games on a positive note by bagging the bronze medal in the men's lightweight single sculls final. The 25-year-old, who had also clinched a bronze at the 2014 Asiad, clocked a time of 7 minutes and 18.76 seconds to finish the competition at the third place.
India bagged another bronze when Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar finished third in the men's lightweight double sculls final.
Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan then added to the cheer in the Indian camp when they defeated Denis Yevseyev and Aleksandr Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-4 in the men's doubles final.
This is the fifth time that India have won gold in men's doubles at the Asian Games. This is also the maiden Asian Games title for top seeds Rohan and Divij.
In the singles category, Prajnesh Gunneswaran had to settle for a bronze medal after being outplayed by Uzbek top seed Denis Istomin 2-6, 2-6 in the semi-finals.
In the shooting range, India continued its good show. Heena earned her first individual medal in the Asian Games as she got a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event.
Heena scored 219.2 in the final. Qian Wang of China won gold with a Games record score of 240.3, while South Korea's Kim Minjung took the silver with a score of 237.6.
Manu Bhaker, the other Indian to reach the final, finished at the fifth position with a score of 176.2.
In squash, Saurav Ghosal, Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa registered convincing victories to assure India of a medal each as they entered the semi-finals.
Ghosal defeated compatriot Harinder Sandhu 3-1 (9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-7). Joshna got the better of Joey-Chan Ho-ling of Hong Kong 3-1 (11-5, 12-10, 5-11, 12-10) in the late game to also assure herself of a medal. Dipika stormed past Japan's Misaki Kobayashi 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 11-8) to ensure a top-four berth as well.
But the celebratory mood of Indian fans was dampened when the Indian women's kabaddi team suffered a historic loss to Iran in a hard-fought final which saw the defending champions lose their crown after an eight-year reign.
The defending champions lost 24-27 in a nail-biting encounter as Iran celebrated its first-ever gold medal at the Asiad.
For India, this was a devastating blow, especially after their men's team was outplayed by Iran in Thursday's semi-finals. This is the first time that India have failed to win gold in a major championship.
Later on Friday, Iran made a grand double as its men's team got a 26-16 win over South Korea in the final. This is the first time the Asiad saw a team other than India win the gold medal.
The boxing competitions, which started on Friday, saw the Indian campaign get off to a mixed start. Gaurav Solanki was eliminated in the very first round of the men's flyweight (52kg) division when he was outpunched 5-0 by Japan's Tanaka Ryomei.
Seasoned boxer Manoj Kumar brought the smiles back to the Indian fans with a 5-0 thrashing of Bhutan's Sangay Wangdi in a Round-of-32 clash in the men's welterweight (69kg) category.
Meanwhile in badminton, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy advanced to the Round-of-16, while men's singles shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy perished in the quarter-finals.
Ashwini and Sikki defeated Mei Kuan Chow and Meng Yean Lee of Malaysia 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in a marathon match of more than an hour, while Srikanth lost to Wing Ki Vincent Wong of Hong Kong (21-23, 19-21) and Prannoy lost to Kantaphon Wangcharonen of Thailand (12-21, 21-15, 15-21).
Defeat was also experienced in archery, with the compound mixed archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma losing 153-155 to Iran in the quarter-finals.
In hockey action, reigning champions India continued their winning streak with an 8-0 victory against Japan in their third Pool A match. India have taken their total goals scored in the tournament to a record 51 after winning 17-0 against Indonesia followed by 26-0 against Hong-Kong China in their first two matches.
SV Sunil (7th minute), Dilpreet Singh (12th), Rupinder Pal Singh (17th, 38th), Mandeep Singh (32th, 57th), Akashdeep Singh (46th) and Vivek Sagar Prasad (47th) scored in India's fine win.
Highlights
Bronze for Dipika Pallikal Karthik
Sindhu enters quarters
India's PV Sindhu is in the quarters after defeating Mariska Tunjung Gregoria 21-12, 21-15. The match lasted just 34 minutes. She joins compatriot Saina Nehwal in the Last-8.
South Korean men’s recurve archery team beats India
Some sensational shooting from the Koreans. Their six arrows in the third set read: 10, 10, 8, 10, 10, 8. They won this set 56-54, and the match, after the Indians shot 10, 6, 9, 10, 10, 9.
Satwik-Chirag crash out
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have crashed out from the men's doubles event after a 17-21, 21-19, 17-21 defeat against Choi S and Kang M.
Saina Nehwal enters quarters of women's singles
In 31 minutes, Saina Nehwal breezes into the quarters of the women's singles event with a 21-6, 21-15 win over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani.
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla crash out
With a score of 576 after the two qualifying stages, Anish Bhanwala failed to make it to the finals of the 25m rapid fire pistol event. Compatriot Shivam Shukla finished two spots lower at 11th with a score of 569, and will also not make it to the six-man finals.
14:59 (IST)
Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy crash out
India’s women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy bow out in the quarter-finals after a straight-games defeat to China’s Qingchen Chen and Yifan Jia. Ashwini-Sikki lost the first game 21-11 comprehensively but fought back in the second game only to lose it 24-22.
14:55 (IST)
14:34 (IST)
Pavitra wins at a canter
India's Pavitra dominated that first period against Pakistan's Rukhsana Perveen in that Round of 16 match of the women's 60kg event. Rukhsana's defence could really do with some work. She has dropped her guard and flailed about each time Pavitra moved within striking distance. As a result, she has taken multiple punches on her face. The Indian has been declared the winner.
14:29 (IST)
Sindhu prepared mentally for crowd
Sindhu saying after the game that she had mentally prepared for the pressure from the crowd since she was playing an Indonesian player.
14:26 (IST)
India vs Pakistan in women's 60kg boxing
India's Pavitra will take on Pakistani boxer Perveen Rukhsana in a Round of 16 match of the women's 60kg event.
14:18 (IST)
14:14 (IST)
Leader Sadom Kaewkanjana's India connection
Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand who is now the leader had a great win in India, when he outplayed India’s Jay Pandya to clinch the 117th All India Amateur Golf Championship. The All India Amateurs is one of the oldest amateur events in the world and in past has been won by some of India and world’s biggest stars. Sadom may likely turn pro this year, though he is likely to play Asia-Pacific Amateurs in Sentosa, Singapore the winner of which gets a spot at Augusta Masters — but the player must remain amateur. So, Sadom Kaewkanjana could face a tough choice.
14:07 (IST)
Solid fightback by Rayhan Thomas, who has just eagled 443-yard Par-4 13th hole. He holed his second shot and that brings him to even for the day. He is now -4 for the tournament and as Aadil drops a shot on Par-4 11th, both Indians are level at -4 and T-7.
Conditions are still tough with the wind blowing and unpredictable, too. Changing direction at times. As leader Nakajima drops a shot, we have a new leader in Sadom Kaewkanjana of Thailand, who is -4 for the day and has birdied four of his last six holes. He is -8.
Kaewkanjana and Hamamoto were teammates when Thailand won silver in SEA Games team event. As Hamamoto won individual gold, Kaewkanjana was 6th. That was in 2017.
14:00 (IST)
Sindhu in control of match so far
Sindhu in control, and she has the advantage of the court. Most of Tunjung’s tosses and pushes going out at the far baseline, just like previous matches there. Definitely drift.
13:59 (IST)
Men's recurve archery team disappoints
South Korea’s World No 1 Kim Woo Jin, Lee Woo Seok and No 12 Oh Jon Hyek, carried too many guns for the Indian team of Atanu Das (No 19), Jagdish Chouhdary (No 182) Vishwas Kumar (No 208) and ran out 5-1 winnerS in the men’s team recurve archery quarter-finals at the GBK Archery Field.
The Indian team started strongly and was set to win the first set but an 8 by Atanu Das with the final arrow meant that the fancied Koreans could breathe a sigh of relief after the set was tied 54-54. It was downhill for India thereafter, a 7 by Jagish Choudhary in the second set and a 6 by Vishwas Kumar in the third presenting Korea with the opportunity to do enough to win.
The second and third sets went to Korea by identical 56-54 margins. On the 10s count, Korea managed just sone more than the Indians’ tally of seven in the match but it was one poor shot in each of the last two sets that left India dealing with sixes and sevens. It brought an end to India’s stay in the recurve competition.
India will bank on the men and women’s compound teams to end the drought of archery medals in this edition of Asian Games.
13:56 (IST)
Sindhu seals first set 21-12
Inside 14 minutes, India's PV Sindhu has wrapped up the first game against Mariska Tunjung Gregoria. She looks eager to join compatriot Saina Nehwal in the quarter-finals.
13:53 (IST)
Kosuke Hamamoto making a splash on moving day
In golf, the third day is often called the ‘moving day’ and the lad making the move is Thai player, Kosuke Hamamoto, who is 19 years of age. Hamamoto’s mother is Thai and father Japanese, but since neither country allows dual citizenship, he will soon have to choose which passport he wants to hold. He learnt his golf while playing a golf simulation game on computer and fell in love with it after his mother took him to a course first time in Thailand, where he stays. He won the South East Asia (SEA) games gold in golf for Thailand.
13:52 (IST)
Aadil Bedi trailing leader by three shots
Aadil Bedi has picked up a birdie on Par-3 fifth and is now even through eight holes. At -5 total, he is T-4th and 3 shots behind leader, Japan’s Keita Nakajima, who is also even par for the day.
Rayhan Thomas has also picked a birdie on 10th after three birdies in first four holes. He is +2 today and -2 for tournament and T-12, six shots behind leader.
Kshitij Naveed Kaul, who was having a disastrous day at +5 for first 10 picked his first birdie on 11th and is now +4 for day and +1 for tournament at T-21.
India’s fourth player, Hari Mohan Singh, son of former India hockey star, M.P. Singh, who played 1986 Asian Games and 1988 Olympics, is +4 for the day and +10 for tournament and T-42nd
13:50 (IST)
South Korean men’s recurve archery team beats India
Some sensational shooting from the Koreans. Their six arrows in the third set read: 10, 10, 8, 10, 10, 8. They won this set 56-54, and the match, after the Indians shot 10, 6, 9, 10, 10, 9.
13:45 (IST)
Koreans take lead
The Koreans came roaring back into the match by winning the second set! They scored 56 (9, 10, 9, 9, 10, 9). The Indians started with a 7, but rallied back to shoot 10, 9, 10, 9, 9. They fell two points short!
13:37 (IST)
Satwik says they erred in not slowing game down
Satwik mentioned after the match that they needed to slow down the game, the fast paced game was playing into the hands of the Koreans. A flick serve from Chirag at 15-15’ was the turning point he said, the coach was yelling not to flick but the crowd noise was so loud that it didn't go through.
13:34 (IST)
India share points with South Korea in first set
India facing South Korea in the men’s recurve archery quarter-finals.
A 9, 10, 9 in the first three shots from South Korea. India reply with a 9, 10, 9 of their own to take a one-point lead at the halfway mark in the first set.
South Korean archers then shot a 10, 9, 7.
India reply with a 8, 9 and a 8. The two teams split points for the first set with scores of 54-54.
13:23 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag crash out
The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty have crashed out from the men's doubles event after a 17-21, 21-19, 17-21 defeat against Choi S and Kang M.
13:20 (IST)
Rayhan playing in Asian Games is a talent to watch out for
Rayan Thomas is a Dubai-based Indian, who is World No 19 in amateurs and India’s best amateur star. He has home-schooled, but will join Oklahoma University next August.
Thomas at 16 won the Dubai Creek Open, a pro event in the Middle East on MENA Tour and it was one of his five top-10s that year. In September 2017 he was T-2 in his title defence at his home club, Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, and made bigger headlines by rattling off nine consecutive birdies in a second-round card 10-under 61 which tied a record in Official World Golf Ranking events that was previously set by Mark Calcavecchia at the 2009 Canadian Open.
That day, Rayhan was playing 2011 British Open winner Darren Clarke, who was stunned by his talent.
13:04 (IST)
Satwik-Chirag level the match
What a gutsy serve from Satwik to seal the second game! Taking the risk with only one point to play with, and landing it right in the corner. Champion stuff. No one saw it though. Everyone's focussed on the women's doubles match where the home team are playing.
13:02 (IST)
Vikas Thakur nails his first attempt
Vikas Thakur failed to lift 145kg in his first two tries, but his third lift was effortless! He would have liked to have nailed that weight in his first attempt itself since 145kg leaves him wide behind the leaders in this 94kg weight class. He has three clean and jerk attempts to comeback into the contest!
The 24-year-old from Ludhiana had lifted 159kg when he won bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year. He also has a silver from the Glasgow CWG.
12:49 (IST)
Women's recurve archery team's campaign spluttered to an end
The Indian women’s recurve archers’ campaign in the Asian Games came to an end when its team lost 2-6 to Chinese Taipei, hopes flickering briefly when it won the third set.
The gap in form between the two teams was best reflected by the fact that the Chinese Taipei trio of World No 3 Tan Ya-Ting, No 8 Lei Chien Ying and No 22 Peng Chia Mao shot nine 10s out of the 24 arrows while World No 7 Deepika Kumari, No 12 Promila Daimary and left-handed No 45 Ankita Bhakat found the 10 only with six arrows.
The two sixes and a seven that the Indians scored in the final set put paid to the hopes rising in some hearts that India would claw back and force a shoot-off after it had won the third set 55-52. The seven that Deepika Kumari shot with what became her final arrow in the Asian Games competition here was symptomatic of her showing in Jakarta.
12:33 (IST)
Indian women's archery team crashes out
The Indian women's team have lost to Chinese Taipei in their quarter-final. They were trailing 0-4 at one point, but sparked hopes of a comeback by winning the third game. Unfortunately, it wasn't to be and the team of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimari and Ankita Bhakat are out!
12:29 (IST)
Satwik and Chirag trailing
The Istora is on fire but for the adjoining court, where the Indonesian women's teams are playing. Satwik and Chirag have to shut that out. Chirag has made some errors, but they are clawing back.
12:22 (IST)
Fitriani gave a fight in second game
A great workout eventually, Fitriani forcing Saina to come from behind and claw back into the game. So far that's one win for an Indian against an Indonesian, Sindhu coming up against one next.
12:14 (IST)
Saina Nehwal enters quarters of women's singles
In 31 minutes, Saina Nehwal breezes into the quarters of the women's singles event with a 21-6, 21-15 win over Indonesia's Fitriani Fitriani.
12:09 (IST)
Diksha Dagar's gritty story
Interesting bit for those who do not know: Diksha born on 14 December, 2000 and had hearing problems at a young age. She started to wear hearing aids since the age of six. Her father, Narinder is also her coach and is an Army man. Has really worked hard to get his girl to this level. Diksha represented India at 2017 Summer Deaflympics when golf was introduced. She won silver.
12:01 (IST)
Women’s golf update:
Ridhima Dilawari shot a second successive round of even par 72 to finish with a total of 5-over 221 with rounds of 77-72-72.
Sifat Sagoo, the youngest in the squad carded 75 in the final round for 222 after rounds of 75-72-75.
Southpaw Diksha Dagar, of whom a lot was expected, finished the week with 74 and her rounds of 71-78-74 saw her total 226.
12:00 (IST)
Saina 11-9 Fitriani
The Indian shuttler was 1-5 down at one point in the second game, but caught up at 9-9. She's overtaken the Indonesian shuttler at 11-9.
11:57 (IST)
Men's golf update:
Aadil Bedi is Bogey-Par-Par and +1 after 3 holes, drops to T-4 at -4
Rayhan Thomas is Bogey-Bogey-Par-Bogey and +3 and drops to T-16 at -1
Khsitij Naveed Kaul - Double Bogey-Bogey-Par-Par- & +3 and Total Even after 4 holes T-19
The Leader is still Japanese superstar Keita Nakajima (even today) and Total -10
11:55 (IST)
Saina silencing the vociferous crowd
Saina silencing the Istora. Completely dominant, and the crowd aren't used to this. Indonesia have been very competitive in the last few days.
11:52 (IST)
Saina 1-5 Fitriani
The World No 40 has seized control of the second game after dropping the first.
11:50 (IST)
Saina 21-6 Fitriani
What class from Saina! She wraps up the first game in just 13 minutes. She was in control of rallies all through the first game.
11:47 (IST)
Saina 11-5 Fitriani
Both players using deception, but Fitriani liberally. And Saina judiciously. But Saina's have been more effective.
11:40 (IST)
Electric atmosphere at stadium
The Istora Stadium is the most talked about venue in the GBK complex. And the first point tells you why. Huge roar for even the first point.
11:37 (IST)
Saina in action against home favourite
India’s Saina Nehwal is in action right now in a Round-of-16 match against Indonesia’s Fitriani Fitriani.
11:06 (IST)
Anish Bhanwala, Shivam Shukla crash out
With a score of 576 after the two qualifying stages, Anish Bhanwala failed to make it to the finals of the 25m rapid fire pistol event. Compatriot Shivam Shukla finished two spots lower at 11th with a score of 569, and will also not make it to the six-man finals.
10:50 (IST)
Men’s high jump update
India's Chethan Balasubramanya has made the cut for the final of the men's high jump event. He was fifth in his group, but his second attempt of 2.15m sealed qualification for him.
10:32 (IST)
Arokia eased off at the end, but still makes the cut
Rajiv Arokia easing off at the end to finish 2nd in the heats with a timing of 46.28. Qatar’s Hassan taking first spot with 46.28. Arokia looked to be pulling away at the 300 mark but then Hassan with powerful strides ate up the track, himself slowing down the pace in the last 50m. Arokia not going all out and looking to qualify eased off at the end. Indians, Anas and Arokia through to the next round.
10:18 (IST)
Rajiv Arokia join Anas
Rajiv Arokia joins Muhammed Anas in the semi-finals of the men's 400m event after posting a time of 46.82 secs in his heat.
10:13 (IST)
Men's 400m update
Rajiv Arokia is up next in Heat 4 of the 400m. 45.92m at the 2014 Asian Games which gave him a bronze. Muhammed Anas has already qualified with a run of 45.63.
09:48 (IST)
Smooth run from Muhammed Anas Yahiya
Muhammed Anas Yahiya has topped his heat with a timing of 45.63 secs. He has qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s 400m event.
09:45 (IST)
India enter quarters
India are through to the quarters of the men's team archery event after beating Vietnam 5-3. The Indian team — consisting of Atanu Das, Jagdish Choudhary and Viswash — won the first and third sets, while the fourth was tied.
09:34 (IST)
Men's team seize lead in pre-quarter-final
In men's recurve archery, the Indian team of Atanu Das, Jagdish Choudhary and Viswash have taken a 4-2 lead over their Vietnamese rivals in the pre-quarter-final encounter.
09:26 (IST)
High jump update
Meanwhile, at the GBK Stadium, India's Chetan Balasubramanya will be in action in the men's high jump qualifiers
09:22 (IST)
Women's archery team progresses
Indian women’s recurve team — Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimari and Ankita Bhakat — have entered the quarter-finals with a 5-3 win over Mongolia. They will face Chinese Taipei next.
08:08 (IST)
Another teenager shining in shooting
Great news coming in from the shooting ranges in Palembang! 15-year-old Anish Bhanwala is third at the moment in the second stage of qualification in the 25 pistol event with a score of 293. He shot 97, 99, 97 in his three series.
07:26 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Day 7 of the Asian Games, being held at Jakarta and Palembang. India are currently eighth in the medals table having won 25 medals, six of which are gold.
With India's track and field contingent taking the field for the first time on Saturday, expect more medals to fall in India's kitty.
We'll be bringing you live action of the Asiad here: