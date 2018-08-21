ASIAN GAMES 2018, DAY 3 LATEST UPDATE: India’s Saurabh Chaudhary wins the gold medal in men's 10m air pistol event, while Abhishek Verma clinches bronze.
Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
Archery
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
Artistic Gymnastics
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
Bridge
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
Fencing
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
Handball
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
Hockey
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
Kabaddi
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
Rowing
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
Sepak Takraw
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
Shooting
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event:
Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
Swimming
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
Tennis
Round of 16 (Men and women)
Volleyball
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
Wrestling
Men's (Greco Roman):
Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle)
Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).
10:58 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
10:42 (IST)
And he's ahead. Last shot. Drama!
Gold! Crunch when it counts! Pressure too much for Matsuda! Fold and bronze for India! From two inexperienced shooters!
10:42 (IST)
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Choudhary wins GOLD
10:40 (IST)
That's it! Two medals assured for India! In such a strong field. Stunning!
A rare couple if bad shots from Matsuda means that Chaudhary is just 0.4 behind the Gold. Bronze for Verma
10:39 (IST)
Abhishek Verma wins BRONZE
10:37 (IST)
In the men's 10m air pistol finals, after 16 shots,
Abhishek Verma is SECOND with 160.8
Saurabh Chaudhary is THIRD with 159.4
10:37 (IST)
Now Verma into second with a 10.7!
Spoke too soon. But differences of 1.7 between 4th and 3rd. So two Indian medals looking good.
10:30 (IST)
UPDATE:
Saurabh's Chaudhary's first five shots: 10.2, 10.4, 9.5, 10.5, 10.0. TOTAL: 50.6
Abhishek Verma's first five shots: 10.5, 9.2, 10.1, 10.2, 10.5TOTAL: 50.5
10:27 (IST)
Chaudhary going neck and neck with Wu. In the lead now with a 10.5
Two nines after a string of really good shots.
10:24 (IST)
Men's 10m Air Pistol
India's Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma are in contention for a medal. Both Indians start with a score in excess of 10, After one shot India are in first and third.
10:20 (IST)
Chaudhary gets warmed up with 2 10.1s, and a 10.8 Verma with a 9.8, then 10.2
Chaudhary goes into the final with a junior world record score of 586. He s just 16, younger than Anish and Manu, both India's top young talents.
A very tough field for the two Indians, with the Korean and the Chinese being the favourites. Multiple medal winners in the field.
Jun is having a word with the officials, he isn't happy about something. Raised his hand as soon as the “take your positions” call was made. Chaudhary is right next to him getting into the position.
Jun has been given one more sighting shot
Now we're ready to go.
09:43 (IST)
Lakshay Sheoran and Shreyasi Singh in action in mixed team trap
In mixed team trap, India’s Lakshay Sheoran & Shreyasi Singh are currently sixth after shooting 46 in the first series. They still have two more series, while the team from South Korea is still shooting their first series.
09:30 (IST)
INDIA 0-2 VIETNAM
In women's volleyball, the Indian team is trailing by two sets in their group match.
09:15 (IST)
Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma qualify for 10m Air Pistol Finals. Eight shooters have qualified for the 10m Air Pistol Finals. Saurabh finishes first while Abhishek Verma takes the sixth spot.
Sanjeev Rajput leads the way and could qualify for the finals, which will begin later today. Rajput is in second while Akhil is in 16th in the 50m Rifle 3.
08:19 (IST)
The last few rounds have been rather disappointing for the Indian shooters
In the 10m air pistol event, Chaudhary has slipped to the sixth position and Verma is in the 12th spot
Rajput moves to sixth and Akhil Sheoran has a lot of catching up to do
08:18 (IST)
INDIA 38-12 SRI LANKA
That's it! India have romped to their third win in three matches. They barely broke into a sweat here.
08:07 (IST)
08:04 (IST)
Virdhawal creats national record
India’s Virdhawal Khade qualifies to the finals of men’s 50m freestyle category after topping Heat 5 with a timing of 22.43 seconds
Meanwhile, Anshul Kothari faces an anxious wait to see if he will make the cut for the finals with a time of 23.83 secs.
08:00 (IST)
Rowing
Meanwhile, rower Dattu Bhokanal has qualified for the final of the men's single sculls event after topping his repechage race with a timing of 7:45.71
08:00 (IST)
Rajput and Choudhary slip down the ranks in their respective categories as Singapore's Bin Gai leads the 10m air pistol standings while Iran's Pourya Norouziyan takes the top spot in the 50m rifle 3 standings
07:58 (IST)
INDIA 27-5 SRI LANKA
India are running riot here. They have just over 10 minutes left in this match. They had won their first two group matches easily and going by this evidence they should be victorious today as well.
07:58 (IST)
In the 50m Rifle 3, Sanjeev Rajput jumps to the first position after an impressive shooting display.
07:57 (IST)
Meanwhile, men's 50m rifle 3 and the 10m air pistol events are underway.
India's Sanjeev Rajput and Saurabh Chaudhary are in the fourth position in their respective events.
07:51 (IST)
07:40 (IST)
INDIA 14-2 SRI LANKA
After eight and a half minutes, Sri Lanka earn their first points in this contest.
07:37 (IST)
INDIA 10-0 SRI LANKA
India have raced to a 10-0 lead against the Lankans with just five minutes on the clock. This is dominant kabaddi.
07:35 (IST)
The Indian women's kabaddi team is in action against neighbours Sri Lanka in the group stage match. India have been unbeaten so far in the competition.
22:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 of Asian Games 2018. India sit eighth in the medal's tally with five medals under their belt. With Dipa Karmakar and Indian archers set to begin their campaign, and Indian shooters also in action, Indian fans will hope to see few addition to the overnight tally.
