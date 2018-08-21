ASIAN GAMES 2018, DAY 3 LATEST UPDATE: Bopanna and Raina win the first set! The Indian duo recovered from a sluggish start to win three games in a row and clinch the first set.
Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
Archery
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
Artistic Gymnastics
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
Bridge
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
Fencing
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
Handball
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
Hockey
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
Kabaddi
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
Rowing
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
Sepak Takraw
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
Shooting
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event:
Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
Swimming
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
Tennis
Round of 16 (Men and women)
Volleyball
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
Wrestling
Men's (Greco Roman):
Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle)
Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).
Highlights
Men's 50m freestyle swimming final
India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan trounce Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik of Thailand 6-3, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled past Chinese Taipei duo Chen T and Peng H 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
Shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins India's eighth medal after bagging silver in men's 50m rifle 3 position event.
India's Sanjeev Rajput wins SILVER in shooting
India's Gyanender outmuscles Thailand's Wiratul Piyabut 10-2 in men's Greco-Roman 60kg event
Heartbreak for India’s Karman Kaur Thandi as she goes down fighting 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(4) against Chinese Taipei’s Liang En-Shou in the Round of 16 clash
Domination continues...
India women's kabaddi team registered another dominating win, this time overwhelming hosts Indonesia 54-22
Earlier in the day, India's Ankita Raina eased past Japan's Hozumi Eri 6-1, 6-2 to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles event.
The shooting stars of India
Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary on the right and bronze for Abhishek Verma
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Choudhary wins GOLD
Abhishek Verma wins BRONZE
In case if you are wondering, here's how the medals tally looks like: India at Asian Games so far
17:17 (IST)
Artistic Gymnastics
The second rotation of Artistic Gymnastics sees India drop a few ranks to 6th in Subdivision 3 after a couple of errors on the uneven bars.
17:03 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
In an absolutely thrilling contest, the Indian duo stepped up when it was required and secured their progression to the Mixed Doubles round of 16.
17:02 (IST)
Swimming
Virdhawal Khade finished fourth in the 50m freestyle final, missing being on the podium by only a hundredth of a second. Japan’s Shunichi Nakao edged him to the bronze medal perhaps by the thinnest of margins. China’s Yu Hexin was ahead of competition, clocking 22.11 seconds to Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura’s 22.20 seconds for silver. It seemed like a deadheat for bronze but the cameras and technology ruled in favour of the 22-year-old Nakao Shinichi.
By clocking a stunning 22.43 seconds in the heats this morning, the Virdhawal Khade had broken his own National record, a full nine years after he set it at 22.55 seconds in the Asian Age Group Championships in Tokyo. Along the way, he won four medals in the 2009 Asian Championships in Foshan, China, and the 50m butterfly bronze in Asian Games in Guangzhou the next year.
He was looking to become India’s first multiple medallist in the Asian Games. India’s individual medallists in Asian Games swimming: Sachin Nag (100m freestyle gold, 1951), Kanti Shah (100m backstroke silver, 1951), Bimal Chandra (400m freestyle bronze, 1951), Jehangir Naigamwala (200m breaststroke bronze, 1951), Khajan Singh (200m butterfly, silver, 1986), Virdhawal Khade (50m butterfly, 2010) and Sandeep Sejwal (50m breaststroke bronze, 2014).
In 2012, as a 21-year-old, he was appointed Deputy Collector by the State Government of Maharashtra and returned to swimming after a good four years. Had he repeated his time from the heats, Virdhawal Khade may well have become the first Indian swimmer to win multiple individual medals in Asian Games.
17:00 (IST)
Archery update
In the mixed pair event, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das were ranked eighth with a combined score of 1309 points and will meet Mongolian pair of Urantungalag Bishindee and Otgonbold Baatarkhuyan in the second round. If they win this match, they will most likely run into the Korean pair of Oh Jin Hyek and Chae Young Kang.
16:59 (IST)
Archery update
Atanu Das earned himself the 14th rank in the men’s recurve competition featuring as many as 79 archers. His 72-arrow total of 660 was quite below his season’s best of 676 but the 7 that he shot with his final dragged him down a couple of ranks. His first half score of 332 was followed by 328 and included as many as 26 10s.
Vishwash, 33, was the second best Indian on view today, scoring 658 for the 17th place. Jagdish Choudhary (638, 39th place) and Sukhchain Singh (631, 46th place) were their other compatriots in the competition.
16:56 (IST)
On to the women's artistic gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar was in action in the first rotation of subdivision 3, as the Indian team took on the vault.
16:51 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina are clinging on for dear life with the score at 7-6 to the Koreans.
16:47 (IST)
For Khade and the bronze, the difference was just 0.01 seconds. Heartbreaking indeed for the Indian swimmer.
16:44 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
Bopanna and Raina lose 6-2 as the duo of Kim and Jeamoon make it level.
16:43 (IST)
Men's 50m freestyle swimming final
16:36 (IST)
Men's 50m freestyle swimming final
India's hope Virdhawal Khade is in action. The swim will start in few minutes.
16:32 (IST)
Well done, boys!
16:30 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
Their Korean opponents Jeamoon and Kim have fought back to pile the pressure on to the Indians.
16:27 (IST)
Men's kabaddi Group A match
16:26 (IST)
Men's recurve archery individual and team ranking round has come to an end. Here's the list of Indians, their ranks and scores:
Atanu Das - 14 - 332 (score)
Viswash - 17 - 328
Jagdish Choudhary - 31 - 314
Sukhchain Singh - 46 - 306
India - 8th - 1956
India (mixed team) - 8th - 1309
16:13 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
The Indian duo recovered from a sluggish start to win three games in a row and clinch the first set.
16:13 (IST)
Men's kabaddi Group A match
16:07 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina find their feet and rally to tie the first set at 3-3!
16:01 (IST)
Men's kabaddi Group A match
15:58 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
We're still in the early minutes of the game however, and the Indians have shown that they can match the intensity of the Koreans.
15:51 (IST)
Men's kabaddi Group A match
So far so dominating from India. They have taken a 11-point lead in the first half. The score reads 18-11 to India.
15:43 (IST)
Meanwhile, Indian men's kabaddi team is playing their group A match against against Thalland. It has been a good start for India.
15:36 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
India's mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina will start their match against South Korea's Kim Nari and Lee Jeamoon in few minutes.
15:22 (IST)
India have received a medal from an unexpected sport. This is the first time ever that India have clinched a medal in sepaktakraw. A bronze after they lost their semi-final tie against Thailand.
A look at the break down of the medals.
15:11 (IST)
BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA in SEPAKTAKRAW
India lost their men's regu semi-final match against Thailand, but they get the bronze medal. This is their first ever medal in the sport at the Asian Games.
Well done!
14:57 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:52 (IST)
That's the standings so far
14:51 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:45 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:41 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:37 (IST)
Time for the Trap Mixed team final
India's Lakshay and Shreyasi are in contention.
13:32 (IST)
India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan trounce Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik of Thailand 6-3, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
13:06 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled past Chinese Taipei duo Chen T and Peng H 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
13:03 (IST)
Shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins India's eighth medal after bagging silver in men's 50m rifle 3 position event.
So close, but good shooting. SANJEEV Rajput. Comes within 0.4 of a gold, but takes home a well-deserved silver.
India's Sanjeev Rajput wins SILVER in shooting
12:51 (IST)
Incredible. Rajput keeping his best shooting for the end. A 10.6 and he is in contention for Gold. Difference of 0.9
12:49 (IST)
The two Chinese go under 10 and Sanjeev gets a 10.2 to stay third. Lead down to 0.8
Sanjeev hits 10.3 and Yang hits a disastrous 8.8 to be eliminated. A medal assured for India
12:47 (IST)
A shoot-off for the last place gives the shooters some breathing time.
Three of the top four shot tens, but Rajput slips to four with an 8.4
12:45 (IST)
An 8.9 from Rajput hands Yang the lead. Only for him to shoot a 7.8, and then come back with 10.7. Hui has come back strong, Rajput was pushed to third. But comes back to first with 10.4. Lead of just 0.3
12:43 (IST)
Sanjeev Rajput still leads after 35 shots in the 50m 3 position shooting event.
12:41 (IST)
One disastrous shot, an 8.5, followed by three 10s. The lead is down to 1.1. No cushion now.
12:37 (IST)
Athletes changing their jackets and pants into stiffer clothes. The standing position is the most unstable of the lot.
Yang has hit a couple of 8s in sighting. Sanjeev two 10s and a couple of 9s. Matsumoto looking good too.
12:30 (IST)
Yang Horan has moved from the bottom of the table into second place. He won the 10,m gold yesterday, so a big threat in standing position. This is also Rajput’s weakest position
12:29 (IST)
Yurkov hits a 9.5 to start. Then a 10.8 to compensate. Sanjeev is being consistent in the 10s. Another high nine from Yurkov as Sanjeev hits the Bullseye with 10.9. A strong lead of 3
12:28 (IST)
The Indian women’s archery trio of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary and left-handed Ankita Bhakat will take on Mongolia in the pre-quarterfinals of the recurve team competition on August 25. And if it wins that match, it will clash with Chinese Taipei for a place in the last four stage. This was the result of the team finishing seventh with 1908 points in the ranking round on Tuesday. For the record, Mongolia had a total of 1882 points while Chinese Taipei’s 2010 points were second only to the Koreans’ Games Record score of 2038.
12:27 (IST)
India's Gyanender outmuscles Thailand's Wiratul Piyabut 10-2 in men's Greco-Roman 60kg event
12:26 (IST)
9.7 from Yurkov giving Sanjeev some breathing space. He extends that lead with a 10.7. A lead of 1.2, after the second prone series