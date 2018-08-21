Swimming

Virdhawal Khade finished fourth in the 50m freestyle final, missing being on the podium by only a hundredth of a second. Japan’s Shunichi Nakao edged him to the bronze medal perhaps by the thinnest of margins. China’s Yu Hexin was ahead of competition, clocking 22.11 seconds to Japan’s Katsumi Nakamura’s 22.20 seconds for silver. It seemed like a deadheat for bronze but the cameras and technology ruled in favour of the 22-year-old Nakao Shinichi.

By clocking a stunning 22.43 seconds in the heats this morning, the Virdhawal Khade had broken his own National record, a full nine years after he set it at 22.55 seconds in the Asian Age Group Championships in Tokyo. Along the way, he won four medals in the 2009 Asian Championships in Foshan, China, and the 50m butterfly bronze in Asian Games in Guangzhou the next year.

He was looking to become India’s first multiple medallist in the Asian Games. India’s individual medallists in Asian Games swimming: Sachin Nag (100m freestyle gold, 1951), Kanti Shah (100m backstroke silver, 1951), Bimal Chandra (400m freestyle bronze, 1951), Jehangir Naigamwala (200m breaststroke bronze, 1951), Khajan Singh (200m butterfly, silver, 1986), Virdhawal Khade (50m butterfly, 2010) and Sandeep Sejwal (50m breaststroke bronze, 2014).

In 2012, as a 21-year-old, he was appointed Deputy Collector by the State Government of Maharashtra and returned to swimming after a good four years. Had he repeated his time from the heats, Virdhawal Khade may well have become the first Indian swimmer to win multiple individual medals in Asian Games.