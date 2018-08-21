ARCHERY ARCHERY

The Indian archers were left facing tough roads to a medal in the women’s individual recurve competition after none-too-happy performances in the ranking round at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta on Tuesday. Deepika Kumari finished with a 72-arrow total of 649 for the 17th rank among 66 entrants. She shot 330 in the first half and was 12th at the break

Deepika Kumari, who had risen to eighth place with a total of 496 after 54 arrows, slid to the 15th place when her final arrow in the 10th end of six pegged itself way off the mark and earned her a lone point. However, not letting that setback affect her, she made a strong finish with a bull’s eye and five 9s in the final end.

With the shifting winds challenging India’s best-known archer, the other three were hard-pressed to keep pace. Promila Daimary (642) managed to stay in the top half, ranked at 21, while Ankita Bhakat (617) was placed 36 th. Laxmirani Manjhi’s score of 608 was good for her to be ranked 44th.