Artistic Gymnastics

The Indian women did just about enough to qualify for Wednesday’s team final as the seventh among eight qualifiers with 144.300 points. Dipa Karamakar (48.700) and Aruna Budda Reddy (47.900) had to show their all-around skills to help the team get into the final. Pranati Das, the third gymnast who was trusted to perform on all four apparatus, added 34.200 to the team’s tally since her vault score was not among the three best. India’s best vaulter on the night, Pranati Nayak contributed 13.500 to the team’s kitty.

With 40.350 points from the vaults routine, India was fourth. Considering that it is India’s strongest suit, it was apparent that the team would not challenge the two Koreas and Japan for top three places in the overall standings. It slid to sixth after the second rotation on uneven bars but, riding on Dipa's 12.750 effort, rose to fourth place yet again. However, the weak routines on the floor exercises meant that India finished seventh ahead of Indonesia (140.850).