Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 of Asian Games 2018. India sit eighth in the medal's tally with five medals under their belt. With Dipa Karmakar and Indian archers set to begin their campaign, and Indian shooters also in action, Indian fans will hope to see few addition to the overnight tally.

With our correspondents in Jakarta providing precious inputs, we will bring you all the updates from Jakarta. Stick around for all the information