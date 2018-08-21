Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
Archery
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
Artistic Gymnastics
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
Bridge
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
Fencing
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
Handball
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
Hockey
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
Kabaddi
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
Rowing
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
Sepak Takraw
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
Shooting
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event:
Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
Swimming
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
Tennis
Round of 16 (Men and women)
Volleyball
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
Wrestling
Men's (Greco Roman):
Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle)
Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 07:58 AM
Highlights
In case if you are wondering, here's how the medals tally looks like: India at Asian Games so far
07:58 (IST)
INDIA 27-5 SRI LANKA
India are running riot here. They have just over 10 minutes left in this match. They had won their first two group matches easily and going by this evidence they should be victorious today as well.
07:58 (IST)
In the 50m Rifle 3, Sanjeev Rajput jumps to the first position after an impressive shooting display.
07:57 (IST)
Meanwhile, men's 50m rifle 3 and the 10m air pistol events are underway.
India's Sanjeev Rajput and Saurabh Chaudhary are in the fourth position in their respective events.
07:51 (IST)
07:40 (IST)
INDIA 14-2 SRI LANKA
After eight and a half minutes, Sri Lanka earn their first points in this contest.
07:37 (IST)
INDIA 10-0 SRI LANKA
India have raced to a 10-0 lead against the Lankans with just five minutes on the clock. This is dominant kabaddi.
07:35 (IST)
The Indian women's kabaddi team is in action against neighbours Sri Lanka in the group stage match. India have been unbeaten so far in the competition.
22:27 (IST)
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 of Asian Games 2018. India sit eighth in the medal's tally with five medals under their belt. With Dipa Karmakar and Indian archers set to begin their campaign, and Indian shooters also in action, Indian fans will hope to see few addition to the overnight tally.
With our correspondents in Jakarta providing precious inputs, we will bring you all the updates from Jakarta. Stick around for all the information