Asian Games 2018, LIVE updates, Day 3: Dipa Karmakar, Indian archers begin campaigns; Kabaddi team looks to bounce back

Sports FP Sports Aug 21, 2018 07:58:34 IST
  • 07:58 (IST)

    KABADDI

    INDIA 27-5 SRI LANKA

    India are running riot here. They have just over 10 minutes left in this match. They had won their first two group matches easily and going by this evidence they should be victorious today as well.  

  • 07:58 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    In the 50m Rifle 3, Sanjeev Rajput jumps to the first position after an impressive shooting display.

  • 07:57 (IST)

    SHOOTING

    Meanwhile, men's 50m rifle 3 and the 10m air pistol events are underway. 

    India's Sanjeev Rajput and Saurabh Chaudhary are in the fourth position in their respective events.

  • 07:51 (IST)

    In case if you are wondering, here's how the medals tally looks like: India at Asian Games so far

  • 07:40 (IST)

    KABADDI

    INDIA 14-2 SRI LANKA

    After eight and a half minutes, Sri Lanka earn their first points in this contest. 

  • 07:37 (IST)

    KABADDI

    INDIA 10-0 SRI LANKA

    India have raced to a 10-0 lead against the Lankans with just five minutes on the clock. This is dominant kabaddi. 

  • 07:35 (IST)

    The Indian women's kabaddi team is in action against neighbours Sri Lanka in the group stage match. India have been unbeaten so far in the competition. 

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Day 3 of Asian Games 2018. India sit eighth in the medal's tally with five medals under their belt. With Dipa Karmakar and Indian archers set to begin their campaign, and Indian shooters also in action, Indian fans will hope to see few addition to the overnight tally. 

    With our correspondents in Jakarta providing precious inputs, we will bring you all the updates from Jakarta. Stick around for all the information

Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.

Archery

Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas

Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi

Artistic Gymnastics

Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)

Bridge

Men's qualification

Mixed team qualification

Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)

Fencing

Women's Epee individual: 9 AM

Handball

Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)

Hockey

Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM

Kabaddi

Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am

Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm

Rowing

Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am

Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am

Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am

Sepak Takraw

Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am

Shooting

Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am

Finals (9:45 AM)

Mixed team event:

Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm

Swimming

Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am

Tennis

Round of 16 (Men and women)

Volleyball

Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM

Wrestling

Men's (Greco Roman):

Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)

Women's: (Freestyle)

Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).


Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 07:58 AM

