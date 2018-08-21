ASIAN GAMES 2018, DAY 3 LATEST UPDATE: Shooter Sanjeev Rajput led for a significant part of the 50m 3 position event, but faltered at the end to lay stake to a silver medal. India's medal tally has now surged to eight.
Day 3, Schedule: Following is the schedule of Indian contingent on the third day of the Asian Games.
Archery
Men's Recurve Team Event: Atanu Das, Jagdish Chaudhary, Sukhchain Singh, Vishwas
Women's Recurve Team Event: Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi
Artistic Gymnastics
Women: Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury, Pranati Nayak 2:30 PM (Qualification)
Bridge
Men's qualification
Mixed team qualification
Supermixed team qualification (All events start at 9 am)
Fencing
Women's Epee individual: 9 AM
Handball
Women's: India vs DPR Korea (1PM)
Hockey
Women's: India vs Kazakhstan 7 PM
Kabaddi
Women: India vs Sri Lanka 8 am ; India vs Indonesia 11:20 am
Men's: India vs Thailand 4 pm
Rowing
Men's singles sculls Repechages 8 am
Women's pair Repechages 7:50 am
Men's lightweights four Repechages 9am
Sepak Takraw
Women's team Regu: India vs Thailand 10:30 am
Shooting
Men: Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 10m air pistol qualification 8 am
Finals (9:45 AM)
Mixed team event:
Lakshay, Shreyasi Singh Trap qualification 8:30 am (Final 3:00 pm
Swimming
Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade 50m freestyle heats 8:06 am
Tennis
Round of 16 (Men and women)
Volleyball
Women: India vs Vietman 9 AM
Wrestling
Men's (Greco Roman):
Gyanender (60 kg) , Manish (67 kg)
Women's: (Freestyle)
Divya Kakran (68 kg), Kiran (72 kg).
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 15:51 PM
Highlights
India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan trounce Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik of Thailand 6-3, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled past Chinese Taipei duo Chen T and Peng H 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
Shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins India's eighth medal after bagging silver in men's 50m rifle 3 position event.
India's Sanjeev Rajput wins SILVER in shooting
India's Gyanender outmuscles Thailand's Wiratul Piyabut 10-2 in men's Greco-Roman 60kg event
Heartbreak for India’s Karman Kaur Thandi as she goes down fighting 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(4) against Chinese Taipei’s Liang En-Shou in the Round of 16 clash
Domination continues...
India women's kabaddi team registered another dominating win, this time overwhelming hosts Indonesia 54-22
Earlier in the day, India's Ankita Raina eased past Japan's Hozumi Eri 6-1, 6-2 to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles event.
The shooting stars of India
Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary on the right and bronze for Abhishek Verma
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Choudhary wins GOLD
Abhishek Verma wins BRONZE
In case if you are wondering, here's how the medals tally looks like: India at Asian Games so far
15:51 (IST)
Men's kabaddi Group A match
So far so dominating from India. They have taken a 11-point lead in the first half. The score reads 18-11 to India.
15:43 (IST)
Meanwhile, Indian men's kabaddi team is playing their group A match against against Thalland. It has been a good start for India.
15:36 (IST)
Tennis - Mixed doubles Round of 32
India's mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ankita Raina will start their match against South Korea's Kim Nari and Lee Jeamoon in few minutes.
15:22 (IST)
India have received a medal from an unexpected sport. This is the first time ever that India have clinched a medal in sepaktakraw. A bronze after they lost their semi-final tie against Thailand.
A look at the break down of the medals.
15:11 (IST)
BRONZE MEDAL FOR INDIA in SEPAKTAKRAW
India lost their men's regu semi-final match against Thailand, but they get the bronze medal. This is their first ever medal in the sport at the Asian Games.
Well done!
14:57 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:52 (IST)
That's the standings so far
14:51 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:45 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:41 (IST)
Trap Mixed team final
14:37 (IST)
Time for the Trap Mixed team final
India's Lakshay and Shreyasi are in contention.
13:32 (IST)
India's Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan trounce Kadchapanan N and Trongcharoenchaik of Thailand 6-3, 6-1 to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
13:06 (IST)
Meanwhile, India's Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan battled past Chinese Taipei duo Chen T and Peng H 7-6(5), 7-6(2) to enter the quarter-finals of the men's doubles event.
13:03 (IST)
13:00 (IST)
Shooter Sanjeev Rajput wins India's eighth medal after bagging silver in men's 50m rifle 3 position event.
12:59 (IST)
12:52 (IST)
So close, but good shooting. SANJEEV Rajput. Comes within 0.4 of a gold, but takes home a well-deserved silver.
12:52 (IST)
India's Sanjeev Rajput wins SILVER in shooting
12:51 (IST)
Incredible. Rajput keeping his best shooting for the end. A 10.6 and he is in contention for Gold. Difference of 0.9
12:49 (IST)
The two Chinese go under 10 and Sanjeev gets a 10.2 to stay third. Lead down to 0.8
Sanjeev hits 10.3 and Yang hits a disastrous 8.8 to be eliminated. A medal assured for India
12:47 (IST)
A shoot-off for the last place gives the shooters some breathing time.
Three of the top four shot tens, but Rajput slips to four with an 8.4
12:45 (IST)
An 8.9 from Rajput hands Yang the lead. Only for him to shoot a 7.8, and then come back with 10.7. Hui has come back strong, Rajput was pushed to third. But comes back to first with 10.4. Lead of just 0.3
12:43 (IST)
Sanjeev Rajput still leads after 35 shots in the 50m 3 position shooting event.
12:41 (IST)
One disastrous shot, an 8.5, followed by three 10s. The lead is down to 1.1. No cushion now.
12:37 (IST)
Athletes changing their jackets and pants into stiffer clothes. The standing position is the most unstable of the lot.
Yang has hit a couple of 8s in sighting. Sanjeev two 10s and a couple of 9s. Matsumoto looking good too.
12:30 (IST)
Yang Horan has moved from the bottom of the table into second place. He won the 10,m gold yesterday, so a big threat in standing position. This is also Rajput’s weakest position
12:29 (IST)
Yurkov hits a 9.5 to start. Then a 10.8 to compensate. Sanjeev is being consistent in the 10s. Another high nine from Yurkov as Sanjeev hits the Bullseye with 10.9. A strong lead of 3
12:28 (IST)
The Indian women’s archery trio of Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary and left-handed Ankita Bhakat will take on Mongolia in the pre-quarterfinals of the recurve team competition on August 25. And if it wins that match, it will clash with Chinese Taipei for a place in the last four stage. This was the result of the team finishing seventh with 1908 points in the ranking round on Tuesday. For the record, Mongolia had a total of 1882 points while Chinese Taipei’s 2010 points were second only to the Koreans’ Games Record score of 2038.
12:27 (IST)
India's Gyanender outmuscles Thailand's Wiratul Piyabut 10-2 in men's Greco-Roman 60kg event
12:26 (IST)
9.7 from Yurkov giving Sanjeev some breathing space. He extends that lead with a 10.7. A lead of 1.2, after the second prone series
12:24 (IST)
Rajput is the last shooter to start his sighting shots in the prone position. Starts with three 10s and a 9.8
Great shots in the first series. A lead of 1.6 from third place, but very little separates him and Yurkov is second.
12:17 (IST)
The Indian archers were left facing tough roads to a medal in the women’s individual recurve competition after none-too-happy performances in the ranking round at the GBK Archery Field in Jakarta on Tuesday. Deepika Kumari finished with a 72-arrow total of 649 for the 17th rank among 66 entrants. She shot 330 in the first half and was 12th at the break
Deepika Kumari, who had risen to eighth place with a total of 496 after 54 arrows, slid to the 15th place when her final arrow in the 10th end of six pegged itself way off the mark and earned her a lone point. However, not letting that setback affect her, she made a strong finish with a bull’s eye and five 9s in the final end.
With the shifting winds challenging India’s best-known archer, the other three were hard-pressed to keep pace. Promila Daimary (642) managed to stay in the top half, ranked at 21, while Ankita Bhakat (617) was placed 36 th. Laxmirani Manjhi’s score of 608 was good for her to be ranked 44th.
12:15 (IST)
Now the athletes move into prone position. This is his best position. The last set, standing, will be his weakest.
12:13 (IST)
Sanjeev was out of the top three because of that 7.8, but comes back into second.
12:12 (IST)
A shocker from Sanjeev Rajput. 7.8 to start the last series in kneeling position! Hui has great grouping in this series.
12:11 (IST)
50m rifle 3
Sanjeev Rajput getting two nines and three very high tens! He holds the lead after the first series.
Three really good 10s, then a 9, then a high ten again. Lead of 1.4 over Yurkov.
12:09 (IST)
India’s female archers have finished their ranking series in the Recurve Women's Individual event.
Deepika Kumari is 17th with a score of 649
Promila Daimary is 21st with a score of 642
Ankita Bhakat is 36th with a score of 617
Laxmirani Majhi is 44th with a score of 608
12:04 (IST)
Heartbreak for India’s Karman Kaur Thandi as she goes down fighting 6-2, 4-6, 6-7(4) against Chinese Taipei’s Liang En-Shou in the Round of 16 clash
11:56 (IST)
India’s shooters are not done yet. The team of Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay Sheoran have stormed into the finals of the mixed trap event with a score of 142. They shot 46, 49, 47 in their three qualifying series.
But the bigger story is China and Chinese Taipei walking away with the Qualification World Record.
11:55 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
Former Asian Games champion Vijender Singh wishes the 16-year-old Saurabh and Abhishek for their medal-winning performance.
11:38 (IST)
11:34 (IST)
Domination continues...
India women's kabaddi team registered another dominating win, this time overwhelming hosts Indonesia 54-22
11:10 (IST)
Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old who shot a Games Record to win gold in the 10m air pistol event, began shooting in 2015 in Meerut. But he’s shown great promise since, winning three gold medals at the 2018 Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany.
11:07 (IST)
Earlier in the day, India's Ankita Raina eased past Japan's Hozumi Eri 6-1, 6-2 to enter the quarter-finals of the women's singles event.
10:58 (IST)
10:51 (IST)
The shooting stars of India
Gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary on the right and bronze for Abhishek Verma
10:42 (IST)
And he's ahead. Last shot. Drama!
Gold! Crunch when it counts! Pressure too much for Matsuda! Fold and bronze for India! From two inexperienced shooters!
10:42 (IST)
Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Choudhary wins GOLD
10:40 (IST)
That's it! Two medals assured for India! In such a strong field. Stunning!
A rare couple if bad shots from Matsuda means that Chaudhary is just 0.4 behind the Gold. Bronze for Verma