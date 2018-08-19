You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Kidambi Srikanth-led Indian badminton team blank Maldives 3-0 in opening match

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 19, 2018 17:53:05 IST

Jakarta: The Indian badminton team, led by Kidambi Srikanth, made a resounding start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, thrashing minnows Maldives 3-0 in the opening match of the team competition in Jakarta on Sunday.

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

File image of Kidambi Srikanth. AFP

World No 8 Srikanth brushed aside Maldives' Hussein Zayan Shaheed Zaki 21-4, 21-5 in 18 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead.

World No 11 HS Prannoy then took 21 minutes to outclass Mohamed Sarim 21-8, 21-6 and make it 2-0 in India's favour.

B Sai Praneeth, who had clinched the 2017 Singapore Open, then ended the challenge of Mohamed Ajfan Rasheed in just 22 minutes with a 21-7, 21-8 demolition as India wrapped up the contest 3-0.

The Indian men's team will next face hosts Indonesia on Monday in the quarterfinals.

Indonesia, who received a first-round bye, boasts of good players such as Jonathan Christie and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the singles, while their doubles line-up comprise World No 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and World No 9 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

The women's team, led by Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu, will play formidable Japan in the quarterfinals after receiving a bye in the opening round.


Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 17:53 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets



Top Stories




Cricket Scores