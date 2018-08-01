Asian Games 2018: IOA seeks fitness report of all athletes, including details of smoking and drinking habits

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has sought medical fitness report of all the athletes and team officials who are scheduled to take part in the Asian Games, including details about their smoking and drinking habits.

The IOA in a recent letter to all the NSFs, whose athletes are scheduled to compete in the Asian Games, asked them to submit a medical assessment report of all the athletes and team officials by 10 August.

In the sample medical assessment form, there were columns to be filled about questions regarding habits like smoking and drinking, with clear questions about 'number of cigarettes per day' and 'number of glasses per day'.

It is, however, not clear whether these questions on smoking and drinking habits are meant for athletes or team officials. It is likely that these questions are meant for team officials.

"The NSFs that undertake the training of athletes have the responsibility to ensure that the athletes and team officials participating in the 18th Asian Games are in optimal physical and psychological conditions to carry out their games time duties at their best," the IOA said in the letter written by its Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

"We request all participating NSFs to conduct necessary medical assessment and submit the attached undertaking on or before 10 August. Further, the NSFs are also requested that if there is any case of sickness or medical issues that cause incapacity of athletes to perform at their best during the Games, it shall be informed to the IOA at the earliest in writing," the letter added.

Besides giving personal details, the athletes will also have to give information about past and present medical history (like injury, operation and hospitalisation), information whether he is taking any medication for illness as well family history (like whether there was any serious illness in the family).

The athletes will also have to answer whether he or she is taking any dietary supplements or medication for sports performance and the details regarding these.

Starting with ear, nose and throat, there are questions about the overall conditions of the various organs, including the glands, heart, kidney, liver as well as answering whether they have blood pressure, skin allergies, diabetes, etc.

Certainly, some questions will not be applicable to the athletes but it is not clear which ones apply to them and what are meant for team officials.