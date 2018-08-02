You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia-bound steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar suspended by AFI after testing positive

New Delhi: The Indian athletics contingent's preparation for the upcoming Asian Games was dealt a severe blow after steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar tested positive for banned substance Meldonium during the Inter-State Athletics Meet in Guwahati.

Dagar is a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and breached the qualifying mark of 8:41 seconds during the Guwahati meet.

File image of steeplechase runner Naveen Dagar. AP

It is learnt that Dagar was handed provisional suspension by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on 23 July after he tested positive for the banned substance during an In-Competition (IC) test by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

"AFI has suspended Dagar, who was undergoing high altitude training with other middle and long distance runners in Bhutan. He has tested positive for Meldonium. He is now awaiting his B sample report," a source close to the athlete told PTI.

Neither AFI nor NADA issued any official statement. It is a major setback for the AFI as two athletes have so far tested positive for banned substances this week.

With Dagar's suspension, India will go unrepresented in the 3000-metre race at the quadrennial extravaganza in Jakarta and Palembang, starting 18 August.

Earlier this week, javelin thrower Amit Kumar, a bronze medallist at the Inter-State meet, tested positive for a banned substance during an 'Out Of Competition (OOC)' Test in Finland conducted under the aegis of Athletes Integrity Unit (AIU).


