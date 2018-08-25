Asian Games 2018: India's Vikas Thakur disappoints, finishes eighth in men's 94kg weightlifting category

Jakarta: Indian weightlifters' listless campaign in the 18th Asian Games came to an end on Saturday as Vikas Thakur finished eighth in the men's 94kg category competition.

Thakur lifted a total of 335kg (145kg+190kg).

After two unsuccessful attempts, Thakur managed to lift 145kg in his snatch.

In the clean and jerk, he successfully lifted 190 kg but faltered in his final two attempts of 197kg.

For the 24-year-old Indian, a total of 335 kg was a climb down from the Commonwealth Games earlier this year, where he lifted his personal best of 351 kg (159kg+192kg) to win a bronze medal.

Reigning Olympic champion Iran's Sohrab Moradi broke the world record in snatch in his total lift of 410 kg (189kg+221kg) to clinch the gold, while Elbakh Fares of Qatar won the silver with a lift of 381 kg (166kg+215kg).

The bronze went to Sumpradit Sarat of Thailand who lifted 380kg (170kg+210kg).

On Friday, Rakhi Halder failed to register even a single lift in the women's 63kg category.

Earlier this week, Ajay Singh and Sathish Sivalingam had finished fifth and 10th respectively in the men's 77kg category.