Asian Games 2018: India's karate campaign ends in a single day as Sharath Kumar Jayendran, Vishal lose

Jakarta: India's campaign in the Asian Games karate ended on Monday with Sharath Kumar Jayendran and Vishal losing their respective contests at Jakarta.

While Jayendran suffered a 0-1 defeat against South Korea's Kim Muil in men's 75kg first round, Vishal was thrashed 0-8 by Uzbekistan's Akhatov Shakhboz in the 84kg quarter-final at the Indonesia capital.

Jayendran lost the contest after Kim scored a Yuko, while Akhatov scored an Ippon over Vishal.

In karate, Yuko, which carries one point, is awarded for Chudan (middle punch) or Jodan Tsuki (face punch), while one receives three points for Ippon, which is awarded for Jodan kicks (face kicks) and any scoring technique delivered on a thrown or fallen opponent.

India fielded only two competitors in karate and their campaign ended in just one day.