Asian Games 2018: India's campaign in women's handball ends after suffering fourth successive defeat

Jakarta: The Indian women's handball team suffered its fourth successive defeat to end its Asian Games campaign at the bottom of the group in Jakarta on Tuesday.
India lost 19-49 against North Korea in their final Group A match to bow out of the competition without locking any points.
The Indian team trailed 10-23 in the first session and the gap widened in the second period as North Korea secured 26 points as against 9 for India.
For India, Maninder Kaur, Sushma and Rimpi scored four points each while Nidhi Sharma got three.
For North Korea, Choe Pong Im scored 11 points while Kim Chol Sun had 10 in her name.
In the earlier three group matches, India had lost 19-36 to Kazakhstan, 18-45 to South Korea and 21-36 to China.
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 17:45 PM
