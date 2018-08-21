You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indian wrestler Divya Kakran beats Chen Wenling in third-place play-off bout to clinch bronze medal

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 21, 2018 19:38:14 IST

Jakarta: Divya Kakran added the first bronze to India's wrestling tally at the 18th Asian Games, beating Taipei's Chen Wenling in the third-place play-off bout for the 68kg category in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Bronze medalist Divya Kakran of India poses on the podium. Reuters

Kakran prevailed on account of Technical Superiority with the final scoreline reading 10-0.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) had claimed gold medals in their respective events.

Divya was a gold-winner at the Commonwealth Championships last year.

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 19:38 PM

