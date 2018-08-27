You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indian women's volleyball team campaign ends after 0-3 loss against China

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 27, 2018 14:54:32 IST

Jakarta: The Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match of the volleyball competition in Jakarta on Monday.

India's Nirmala and Anju Balakrishnan defend the net against Kazakhstan during the women's group B preliminary volleyball match at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. AFP

In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage.

It was India's fifth straight loss at the Games.

The Indian men's team will take on Pakistan in the quarterfinals for 7-12 classification places on Tuesday.

The Indian men's team finished in the second spot in pool F after winning against Hong Kong and Maldives.

They lost only to Qatar in the league stage.

 
 

