Asian Games 2018: Indian women's volleyball team campaign ends after 0-3 loss against China

Jakarta: The Indian women's team ended its campaign at the 18th Asian Games, losing 0-3 to China in the last Pool B match of the volleyball competition in Jakarta on Monday.

In a 67-minute match, India lost 18-25, 19-25, 9-25 to China, who remained unbeaten in the pool stage.

It was India's fifth straight loss at the Games.

The Indian men's team will take on Pakistan in the quarterfinals for 7-12 classification places on Tuesday.

The Indian men's team finished in the second spot in pool F after winning against Hong Kong and Maldives.

They lost only to Qatar in the league stage.