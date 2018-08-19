You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Indian women's kabaddi team begin Asiad campaign with huge win over Japan

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 19, 2018 08:46:57 IST

Jakarta: The Indian contingent registered its first win at the Asian Games 2018 as the country's women's Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener here on 19 August.

India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.

India began their kabaddi campaign on a high beating Japan comprehensively in opener. AFP

India began their kabaddi campaign on a high beating Japan comprehensively in opener. AFP

The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.

India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.

Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.

The men's team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.


Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 08:46 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: India’s top lifestyle bloggers share their trade secrets on the latest episode
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, August 10, 2018 It's a Wrap: Fanney Khan stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Partition's real cost: Sonam Kalra revisits accounts of separation, loss in a spellbinding performance
  • Monday, August 13, 2018 Asian Games 2018: How Indian women's hockey team moved on from heartbreak at London World Cup

Also See






From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets



Top Stories




Cricket Scores