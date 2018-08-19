Asian Games 2018: Indian women's kabaddi team begin Asiad campaign with huge win over Japan

Jakarta: The Indian contingent registered its first win at the Asian Games 2018 as the country's women's Kabaddi team made mincemeat of Japan in their Group A opener here on 19 August.
India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter.
The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.
India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza.
Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.
The men's team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 08:46 AM
