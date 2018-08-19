You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indian women's basketball team loses opening game against Chinese Taipei 61-84

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 19, 2018 11:46:42 IST

Jakarta: The Indian women's basketball team had a disappointing outing as it lost 61-84 to Chinese Taipei at the Asian Games 2018 here on 19 August.

Taiwan's Wang Weilin (L) shoots against India in the women's basketball preliminary Group A game between Taiwan and India at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta on August 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

This was India's second defeat in the group stage, having earlier lost to Kazakhstan 6179.

In the Group A match, India trailed 28-33 at the half time after having led for some time at the GBK Basket Hall.

Their encouraging show in the first half, however, came to nought as Chinese Taipei raced away with the game in the second half.

At the end of the third quarter, India fell apart as Chinese Taipei opened up a massive lead of 64-45.

The Chinese Taipei women continued their dominance in the final quarter as India played catch-up.

India next play Unified Korea on 20 August and then take on hosts Indonesia on 23 August.


