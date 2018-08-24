You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indian rower Sayali Shelake hospitalised after complaining of pain in abdomen

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 24, 2018 19:48:32 IST

Palembang: Indian rower Sayali Shelake, who is part of the Asian Games contingent, has been hospitalised after she complained of pain in the abdomen.

"She was complaining of pain since midnight yesterday (Thursday). After competition today (Friday), I had to rush her to the hospital. The doctors say there is some appendicitis issue. She will have to stay back for another two-three days," chief coach Ismail Baig told PTI.

The rowing competition ended on Friday with India winning three medals, including a gold in men's quadruple sculls.

The entire contingent will be leaving on Saturday but 21-year-old Shelke will be staying back for treatment.

"Our two doctors will stay with her. We are not leaving her alone. We hope she is fine soon," said Baig.

Shelke had competed in the final of the women's double sculls alongside Pooja. They both had finished sixth.

After Friday's competition, single sculls bronze-medallist Dushyant Thakur had needed medical attention immediately after the two km race. He threw up and was even struggling to stand at the medal ceremony.

Another rower Jagvir Singh, who competed in the lightweight eight, too was rushed to the medical centre after his race.

"They were both severely dehydrated. They are fine now," Baig added.

 
 

