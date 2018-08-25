You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Indian men's sepaktakraw regu team goes down 0-2 against South Korea

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 25, 2018 17:01:48 IST

Palembang: The Indian men's sepaktakraw regu team lost to South Korea in a group match of the 18th Asian Games in Palembang on Saturday.

India's Thokchom Seitaram Singh jumps for the ball against Iran's Jafari Mehrdad during the sepak takraw men's team regu match during the 2018 Asian Games. AFP

India's Thokchom Seitaram Singh jumps for the ball against Iran's Jafari Mehrdad during the sepak takraw men's team regu match during the 2018 Asian Games. AFP

India lost 0-2 (6-21 7-21) to South Korea in their opening men's regu preliminary Group B match.

The Indian team plays against Malaysia on Sunday before taking on Nepal and China later in the tournament.

Earlier this week, India had won a historic Asian Games bronze medal in men's regu team competition.

Sepaktakraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.


Updated Date: Aug 25, 2018 17:01 PM

Also See






Asian Games 2018: 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh remembers his summer of 1958, historic Rome miss and more



Top Stories




Cricket Scores