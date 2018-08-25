Asian Games 2018: Indian men's sepaktakraw regu team goes down 0-2 against South Korea

Palembang: The Indian men's sepaktakraw regu team lost to South Korea in a group match of the 18th Asian Games in Palembang on Saturday.

India lost 0-2 (6-21 7-21) to South Korea in their opening men's regu preliminary Group B match.

The Indian team plays against Malaysia on Sunday before taking on Nepal and China later in the tournament.

Earlier this week, India had won a historic Asian Games bronze medal in men's regu team competition.

Sepaktakraw is a volleyball-style sport in which players use their feet, head, knees and chest to hit the ball across the net. They are not allowed to use their hands.