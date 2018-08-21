You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Indian men's regu team clinch maiden medal at Asiad in Sepaktakraw despite losing to Thailand in semi-final

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 21, 2018 16:39:42 IST

Palembang: India on Tuesday clinched a maiden Asian Games medal in Sepaktakraw despite its men's regu team losing to defending champion Thailand in Palembang.

India's Thokchom Seitaram Singh jumps for the ball against Iran's Jafari Mehrdad during the sepak takraw men's team regu match during the 2018 Asian Games. AFP

The Indian men's regu team lost to Thailand 0-2 but picked up a bronze as both the losing semifinalists are also awarded a medal.

India had defeated Iran 21-16, 19-21, 21- 17 in the first match to make a winning start to their campaign.

India, however, lost to Indonesia 0-3 in the second Preliminary Group B match of the day but still advanced to the last-four stage and be guaranteed of at least a bronze.


Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 16:39 PM

