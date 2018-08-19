Asian Games 2018: Indian men's kabaddi team defeats Bangladesh, Sri Lanka on opening day

Jakarta: The Indian kabaddi contingent made an impressive start to its campaign at the 18th Asian Games with the women's team mauling Japan and the men's side beating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Jakarta on Sunday.
Indian men's and women's teams had clinched the gold medal in the last Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea and both the sides dished out brilliant performances to make a winning start.
The men's team outclassed Sri Lanka 44-28 in the second Group A match after opening its campaign with a 50-21 win over Bangladesh early in the day.
In another lop-sided encounter, the women's team pulled off a dominating 43-12 win over Japan in its Group A opener.
The women's team will take on Thailand on Monday, while its men counterpart will lock horns with South Korea.
The women's team never looked in any trouble, dominating the contest from start to end against the Japanese.
The team is seeking to complete a hat-trick of titles in the continental multi-sporting event.
The men's team, perennial gold winners, also lived up to the favourites tag as it it looked in complete control against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 20:44 PM
