Asian Games 2018: Indian Men's hockey team wins 17-0 to get campaign off to flying start against hosts Indonesia

Jakarta: Indian men's hockey team hammered Indonesia 17-0 to open their title defence in rousing fashion at the Asian Games, on Monday.

As many as three Indian players scored a hat-trick each as India breezed past the Indonesians in the lop-sided Pool A encounter.

Dilpreet Singh (6th, 29th, 32nd min), Simranjeet Singh (13th, 38th, 53rd) and Mandeep Singh (29th, 44th, 49th) scored a hat-trick each for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (1st, 2nd), Akashdeep Singh (10th, 44th), S V Sunil (25th), Vivek Sagar (26th), Harmanpreet Singh (31st) and Amit Rohidas (54th) were the other scorers.

It was expected to be a goal feast as Indonesians were not considered to be a match for the world No 5 Indians. Indonesia's entry in the tournament had much to do with the fact that they are hosting it.

The floodgates opened from the onset and continued till the final hooter was blown. The Indians had 40 shots at the goal out of which they converted 17.

India scored 10 field goals, six from penalty corners and one from the spot.

They converted six out of 11 penalty corners earned. Such was the difference in quality between the two sides that Indonesia had only one crack at Indian goal.

India will next play Hong Kong China on Wednesday.