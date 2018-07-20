You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Indian kabaddi player Monu Goyat feels team is equipped enough to defend men's gold medal

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 20, 2018 13:08:32 IST

Mumbai: India are not only keen, but possess the ammunition too to retain the men's kabaddi gold at next month's Asian Games, feels star player Monu Goyat.

India goes into the continental quadrennial show-piece as favourites and will be looking to clinch their eighth gold medal in the Games to be hosted by Indonesia from 18 August to 2 September.

"Yes, 100 percent. We want to continue the tradition and our aim is to bag the gold medal. We cannot think anything other than that," Goyat told PTI during an interaction.

Monu Goyat in action during the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League. Image Courtesy: PKL

File image of Monu Goyat in action during the 2017 Pro Kabaddi League. Image Courtesy: PKL

Goyat said the Indian team has the benefit of having many raiders and their defence is also up to the mark even in the face of some strong opposition from the likes of Korea, Iran, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"All the teams are good and will give their best. But the Korean and the Iran teams are good. Even the Pakistan and Bangladesh teams are good, these 3-4 teams can pose a competition," said Goyat, who will be making his Games debut.

Incidentally, Goyat had the distinction of attracting the highest bid of Rs 1.51 crore during the last Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) auction.

He said the Indian team's victory in the Kabaddi Masters in Dubai, where they defeated Iran in the final, is a morale booster ahead of the Games.

"The preparations are good. As we won the Kabaddi Masters tournament in Dubai, it is motivating (ahead of the Games). We will work on certain things in the (preparatory) camp, which is expected to begin anytime now," he said.

Goyat also observed that the Iranians are playing like the Indians.

"Iranian players stay and practice with Indian players and their preparation is just like our players and hence are giving a competition," he explained.

He also praised "Raid For Gold", an initiative by Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd, launched to support the national team.

"I was happy when I heard about the campaign and wish people support it and also support the team," he pleaded.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 13:08 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores