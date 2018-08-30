Asian Games 2018: Indian judokas Harshdeep Singh Brar, Garima Choudhary crash out in pre-quarterfinals

Jakarta: Indian judokas Harshdeep Singh Brar and Garima Choudhary crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals of their respective events at the 18th Asian Games here.

Hardeep lost to South Korea's Seungsu Lee 3-10 in the round of 16 of the men's 81kg category.

The 20-year-old Indian committed three Shidos (minor violations) while Lee received one penalty point and scored an Ippon (full point).

Earlier, Hardeep had sailed past Rajitha PK Uwarapaksha Gedara of Sri Lanka 10-0 in the round of 32.

In the women's 70 kg event, Garima lost to Gulnoza Matniyazov of Uzbekistan 0-10.

Garima, who was India's sole judoka in the 2012 London Olympics, failed to pick up any point in her bout while Matniyazov managed to log an Ippon.