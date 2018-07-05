Football world cup 2018

Asian Games 2018: Indian football teams' absence confirmed after organisers release event's official draw

Sports Press Trust of India Jul 05, 2018 16:21:52 IST

New Delhi: It's official now. The Indian football teams have no chance of competing in the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia after the country didn't feature in the event's official draws released on Thursday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had decided against sending the men's and women's football teams to Indonesia this time after they failed to meet the qualifying criteria set by the Olympic body.

The AIFF logo. Twitter/@IndianFootballTeam

The IOA chose not to clear Indian men's and women's football teams after deeming them "incompetent" to win any medals.

The Indian men's football team was hoping to use the Asian Games as a build up for next year's AFC Asian Cup.

The decision has led to a controversy with All India Football Federation (AIFF) calling IOA's decision "myopic".

The move can be seen as a retrospective one given that Indian football has been witnessing a steady rise in the past few years. The national side has jumped from 173 to 97 in the FIFA rankings, qualified for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and has successfully hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Blue Tigers are currently ranked 14th in Asia, after a string of recent good performances in international matches.

Meanwhile, according to the draw, 24 teams will be competing in the men's event while the women's category will have 11 nations.

Hosts Indonesia drew Hong Kong, Laos and Chinese Taipei in Group A of the U-23 men's tournament, which allows each country to field three overage players.

Group B has Thailand, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh and Qatar, while Group C will see 2014 bronze medallists Iraq, China PR, Timor-Leste and Syria.

Japan were the seeded team in Group D and they were drawn with Vietnam, Pakistan and Nepal.

DPR Korea, the 2014 silver medallists, will face Saudi Arabia, Islamic Republic of Iran and Myanmar in Group F.

The top two teams in each group along with the four best third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 16.

Men's football will be contested from 14 August to 1 September in Jakarta and Palembang.

The women's competition, meanwhile, saw hosts Indonesia drawn with 2014 bronze medallists Korea Republic, Chinese Taipei and Maldives in Group A.

The 11-team competition will see 2014 champions DPR Korea in Group B with China, Hong Kong and Tajikistan while Group C has 2014 silver medallists Japan, Vietnam and Thailand.

The top three teams from Group A and B, together with the top two teams from Group C, will advance to the quarter-finals.

Women's football competition will be held from 16 to 31 August.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 16:21 PM

