Asian Games 2018: Indian athletics contingent leave for Poland, Finland for preparation ahead of event

Sports PTI May 14, 2018 22:44:47 IST

New Delhi: A 14-member Indian athletics contingent comprising of 400m specialists (men and women) will be leaving for Poland on 16 May for an intensive five-week training in the lead up to the Asian Games in Indonesia.

Neeraj Chopra takes a break from training. Image courtesy: Twitter @Neeraj_chopra1

The athletes will be based out of Spala and will return to India on 20 June. All the top athletes are expected to take part in the National Inter-State Athletics Championship to be held in Guwahati.

This tour is part of the preparation of Asian Games where track and field athletes are expected to contribute a big chunk of medals for the country. However, India's biggest gold medal contender Neeraj Chopra will be training in Pune.

Squad for Poland (all 400m): (Men) Rajiv Arokia, Ayyaswamy Dharun, Jithu Baby, P Kundu Muhammed, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, T Santosh Kumar

Women: Hima Das, Nithyashree A, MR Poovamma, Sarita Gayakwad, Sonia Baishya, VK Vismaya, Debashree Majumdar.

For Finland: Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)


Updated Date: May 14, 2018 22:44 PM

