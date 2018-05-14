Asian Games 2018: Indian athletics contingent leave for Poland, Finland for preparation ahead of event

New Delhi: A 14-member Indian athletics contingent comprising of 400m specialists (men and women) will be leaving for Poland on 16 May for an intensive five-week training in the lead up to the Asian Games in Indonesia.

The athletes will be based out of Spala and will return to India on 20 June. All the top athletes are expected to take part in the National Inter-State Athletics Championship to be held in Guwahati.

This tour is part of the preparation of Asian Games where track and field athletes are expected to contribute a big chunk of medals for the country. However, India's biggest gold medal contender Neeraj Chopra will be training in Pune.

Squad for Poland (all 400m): (Men) Rajiv Arokia, Ayyaswamy Dharun, Jithu Baby, P Kundu Muhammed, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, T Santosh Kumar

Women: Hima Das, Nithyashree A, MR Poovamma, Sarita Gayakwad, Sonia Baishya, VK Vismaya, Debashree Majumdar.

For Finland: Neeraj Chopra (Javelin)