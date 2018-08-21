You are here:
Asian Games 2018: India women's volleyball lose against Vietnam, continue to eye first win at Asiad

Aug 21, 2018

Jakarta: The Indian women's volleyball team slumped to its second consecutive defeat at the Asian Games, losing 0-3 to Vietnam in a Pool B preliminary match in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Representational Image. AFP

The Indians gave a good fight to their opponents in the first two sets before losing the encounter 18-25 22-25 13-25 that lasted an over and six minutes.

India had earlier lost by the same 0-3 margin against Korea in their opening fixture on 19 August.

The Indians are lying at the bottom of six-team Pool B and will next play Kazakhstan on Thursday.

The two defeats have made life difficult for the Indian women and they would look to return to winning ways for harbouring hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the competition.


