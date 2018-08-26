Asian Games 2018: India men's and mixed team claim bronze medals on Bridge debut

Jakarta: India settled for two bronze medals from the debut sport of Bridge in the Asian Games after the men and mixed teams lost their semifinal matches.

The men's team lost to Singapore while the mixed team suffered defeat at the hands of Thailand.

There is no bronze medal play-off in bridge sport at the Games.

After the qualification rounds, the men's bridge team was placed fourth while the mixed team took the top spot.

The super mixed team, however, had failed to qualify for the semifinals.

The six-member men's team comprised Jaggy Shivdasani, Rajeshwar Tewari, Ajay Khare, Raju Tolani, Debabrata Majumder and Sumit Mukherjee.

The mixed team is made up of Kiran Nadar, Hema Deora, Himani Khandelwal, Bachiraju Satyanarayana, Gopinath Manna and Rajeev Khandelwal.

The men's team has an average age of 52 while the mixed team has 57.

The sport of bridge has been introduced for the first time in the Asian Games.