Asian Games 2018: India assured of medal in women's team squash event after 3-0 win over China

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 29, 2018 17:09:20 IST

Jakarta: The Indian women's squash team on Wednesday assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semi-finals at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta.

File image of Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa. AFP

The women's team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong tomorrow and will look to top its pool.

The women's team, which won a maiden silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women's singles event last week.


Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 17:09 PM

