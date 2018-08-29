Asian Games 2018: India assured of medal in women's team squash event after 3-0 win over China

Jakarta: The Indian women's squash team on Wednesday assured itself of a medal after advancing to the semi-finals at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta.

The women's team comprising Joshana Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, Sunayana Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna continued its unbeaten run, defeating China 3-0 in penultimate pool match.

The team will play its final Pool B match against Hong Kong tomorrow and will look to top its pool.

The women's team, which won a maiden silver medal at Incheon four years ago, had earlier beaten Iran, Thailand and Indonesia.

Pallikal and Chinappa had also won bronze medals in the women's singles event last week.