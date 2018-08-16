Asian Games 2018: Illustrated history of Bajrang Lal Takhar, winner of India's first-ever rowing gold at Guangzhou 2010

Steeped in history and housing many havelis, the city of Sikar in Rajasthan is renowned above all for one thing armymen. The city, located between Agra and Bikaner, has sent many a son to serve in the Rajputana Rifles.

One such son of the city is Bajrang Lal Takhar, who joined the army in his youth and was sent to train as a rower owing to his impressive physique.

Bajrang was quick to learn the tricks of the trade and competed at the Doha Asian Games in 2006 where he went on to win a silver medal.

But the realization that he was a second away from the gold medal led to muted celebrations. It also gave birth to the resolve that at the next Asian Games, he would settle for nothing less than gold.

At the Guangzhou Asian Games, fortune favoured him: The rules laid down by the international rowing federation at the time prohibited Chinese competitors from competing in over 10 rowing events.

This eliminated the strong Chinese competitors in his event. When the race started, Bajrang surged into the lead and never fell behind. He became the first Indian to win a rowing gold at Asian Games.

This is the second part of Firstpost’s series on India's heroes at the Asian Games.