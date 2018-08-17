Asian Games 2018: How much do you know about the history of the tournament and its previous editions?

The 18th edition of the Asian Games is set to begin on Saturday, and the tournament will feature close to 11,500 athletes, which is about 1,000 more than a typical Summer Olympics.

Forty-five nations are entered from Afghanistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh to Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Yemen. China has the largest delegation with 845 athletes. But it's a young team. It includes only 214 who have been in previous Olympics or Asian Games, and only 19 Olympic gold medalists. The most famous is three-time Olympic gold-medal swimmer Sun Yang.

South Korea and Japan are not far behind. South Korea has 807 athletes, a number that includes 38 North Korean athletes. The Koreas are entering several combined teams, following up on a combined team in women's hockey at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Japan has traveled with 768 athletes, which is more than double the size of the team it sent to the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. That reflects the size of the Asian Games, and Japan's push to win 30 gold medals in two years in Tokyo.

For the first time ever, the Games will be held in two cities, with Indonesia hosting the event. Indonesia has hosted the event once before, in 1962, as Japan finished in top place on that occasion.

With the tournament inching closer to its official beginning, we compiled a quiz about the Asian Games and everything that goes with it.

Feel free to to test your wits, but be warned, for this won't be an easy task.

