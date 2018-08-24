You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Heena Sidhu bags bronze in 10m air pistol event while Manu Bhaker disappoints

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 24, 2018 13:02:55 IST

Palembang: Experienced Indian shooter Heena Sidhu settled for a bronze medal in a topsy-turvy women's 10m air pistol final of the Asian Games.

Heena shot a near-perfect 10.8 with just three shooters left in the field but a 9.6 in the next attempt dashed her hopes of a better finish at the Jakabaring Shooting Range.

sidhu

Heena Sidhu shot 219.3 in the final of the women's 10m air. Image courtesy: Twitter/@Ra_THORe

Having made an incredible comeback after languishing at 13th and 17th places in the qualification stage, Heena did not look content with the eventual third-place finish as she managed to reduce the gap to a mere 0.1 between her and the gold medal.

Heena shot 219.3 in the final.

There was more disappointment in store for 16-year-old Manu Bhaker as the Commonwealth Games gold-medallist was eliminated at fifth place with a score of 176.2.

For two straight events at the ongoing Games, Bhaker shot brilliantly in the qualifications and cracked in the final.

The Haryana girl had topped the 25m pistol qualification with a Games record and was third on Friday.

 
 

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 13:02 PM

Also See






3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores