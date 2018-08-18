Asian Games 2018: Google Doodle commemorates start of the 18th edition of the Asiad in Indonesia

The Asian Games — which are organised by the Olympic Council of Asia every four years — are the second largest multi-sport event in the world, behind only the Olympic Games.

While usually the Asian Games are held only in one city, this time around the Asian Games will see events happening in Indonesian capital Jakarta and the country’s oldest city, Palembang. While Jakarta will host most of the events, sports like shooting and tennis will be played in Palembang.

The first Asian Games were held in India in 1951.

At the 18th Asian Games, athletes from 45 countries will compete in 55 events. While events like boxing, wrestling, shooting and badminton will represent India’s best chances of getting golds, unusual events like bridge, pencak silat and kurash will also see Indian athletes compete.

The event will also have unconventional events like jet skiing while eSports (video games) will be a demonstration sport. eSports are expected to be medal events at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The size of India's contingent at the Asian Games stands at 572 — 312 men and 260 women. These athletes will compete across 36 disciplines.