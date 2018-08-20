You are here:
Asian Games 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team with three players making it to men's quarter-finals

Jakarta: Indian wushu team enjoyed a successful outing with three players, including 2014 bronze medallist Narender Grewal progressing to the men's sanda quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.

Indonesia's Abdul Haris Sofyan (red) fights against India's Surya Bhanu Partap Singh. AFP

The 24-year-old Narender (65kg) saw off Phillipines' Clemente Jr Tabugara 2-1 in men's sanda round of 16 to set up a clash with Uzbekistan's Rakhimov Akmal on Tuesday.

Besides Narender, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh beat Indonesia's Abdul Haris Sofyan 2-1 in another match. He will face Phillipines' Jean Claude Saclag on Tuesday.

Santosh Kumar also registered a 2-0 win over Zaid Ali Wazea of Yemen to set up a last eight meeting against Thailand's Phithak Paokrathok.

In men's sanda 70kg round of 16 match, Pardeep Kumar had defeated Mirzodalerkhon Khurshedzoda 2-0 to make it to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

If the Indians manage to enter the semi-finals, they be will assured of medal.

Wushu Sanda is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.


