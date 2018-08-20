Asian Games 2018: Good day in office for Indian wushu team with three players making it to men's quarter-finals

Jakarta: Indian wushu team enjoyed a successful outing with three players, including 2014 bronze medallist Narender Grewal progressing to the men's sanda quarterfinals at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.

The 24-year-old Narender (65kg) saw off Phillipines' Clemente Jr Tabugara 2-1 in men's sanda round of 16 to set up a clash with Uzbekistan's Rakhimov Akmal on Tuesday.

Besides Narender, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh beat Indonesia's Abdul Haris Sofyan 2-1 in another match. He will face Phillipines' Jean Claude Saclag on Tuesday.

Santosh Kumar also registered a 2-0 win over Zaid Ali Wazea of Yemen to set up a last eight meeting against Thailand's Phithak Paokrathok.

In men's sanda 70kg round of 16 match, Pardeep Kumar had defeated Mirzodalerkhon Khurshedzoda 2-0 to make it to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

If the Indians manage to enter the semi-finals, they be will assured of medal.

Wushu Sanda is a martial art which combines full-contact kickboxing, including close range punches and kicks, with wrestling, takedowns, throws, sweeps and kick catches.