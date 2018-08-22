Asian Games 2018: Gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat awarded Rs 50 lakh by Maharashtra government

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for Rahi Sarnobat, who became the first Indian woman shooter to win gold medal at the Asian Games.

Rahi pipped her nearest rival from Thailand to lift the gold in a nail-biting finish.

"I am happy to announce that Maharashtra Government will give Rs 50 lakh to the gold medal winners, Rs 30 lakh to silver medal winners and Rs 20 lakh to bronze medal winners of AsianGames 2018 from Maharashtra," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

I am happy to announce that Maharashtra Government will give ₹50 lakh to Gold Medal winners,

₹30 lakh to Silver Medal winners

and

₹20 lakh to bronze Medal winners of #AsianGames2018⁠ from Maharashtra ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 22, 2018

The 27-year-old held her nerve to pip Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon in a heart-stopping contest after both were tied at 34 points following 10 series of five shots each, taking it to a shoot-off.

Rahi is a double gold medallist at the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games and had a bronze in the 25m pistol pairs event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.

Soon after after Rahi achieved the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m air pistol finals, her family members and neighbours burst into celebration at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, from where she hails.