Asian Games 2018: From Dutee Chand's 200m final to women's hockey team semi-final, here's full schedule of Day 11

Following is the schedule of the Indian contingent on the 11th day of the Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Athletics:

Men's 20km Walk: Irfan Kolothum Thodi, Manish Singh Rawat (4:30 AM IST)

Women's 20km Walk: Soumya Baby, Khushbir Kaur (4:40 AM IST)

Women's Heptathlon: Swapna Barman, Purnima Hembram (7:30 AM IST)

Men's Triple Jump Final: Rakesh Babu Arayan Veettil, Arpinder Singh (4:45 PM IST)

Women's 200m Final: Dutee Chand (5:35 PM IST)

Men's 1500m Qualification: Manjit Singh, Jinson Johnson (6:00 PM IST)

Men's 4x400m Qulaification: India (6:45 PM IST)

Boxing:

Men's Light Fly(49kg) Quarterfinal: Amit vs Kim Jang Ryong (North Korea) (12:15 PM IST)

Men's Light Welter(64kg) Quarterfinal: Dheeraj vs Baatarsukh Chinzorig (Mongolia) (5:15 PM IST)

Men's Middle(75kg) Quarterfinal: Vikas Krishan vs Tnaglatihan Touheta Erbieke (China) (1:45 PM IST)

Women's Fly(51kg) Quarterfinal: Sarjubala Devi vs Chang Yuan (China) (2:15 PM IST)

Bridge: (8:00 AM IST onwards)

Canoe-Kayaking:

Kayak Four (K4) 500m Men: India (7:20 AM IST)

Kayak Double (K2) 1000m Men: Ching Ching Sing Arambam/Naocha Singh Laitonjam (9:00 AM IST)

Cycling:

Women's Omnium (Scratch Race): Manorama Devi (7:30 AM IST)

Men's Sprint Qualification: Esow, Ranjit Singh (7:50 AM IST)

Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit: Manjeet Singh (8:35 AM IST)

Handball:

Men's Main Round Group 3: India vs Indonesia (12:30 PM IST)

Hockey:

Women's Semifinal: India vs China (6:30 PM IST)

Judo: (Starting at 7:30 AM IST)

Kurash: (Starting 12:30 PM IST)

Women's 63kg: Binisha Biju Nayakattu

Men's 81kg: Manish Tokas, Kunal

Squash:

Women's Team Pool B: India vs China (11:00 AM IST)

Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles: Anthony Amalraj/Madhurika Patkar, Achanta Sharath Kamal/Manika Batra (8:30 AM IST onwards)

Volleyball:

Women's: India vs Hong Kong (3:00 AM IST).