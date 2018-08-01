Asian Games 2018: Everything you need to know about 10-pin bowling and Korean martial art taekwondo

Bowling

Bowling alleys are one of the popular hangout places during weekends or after work hours in various cities all over the world. But it will be serious business at the Jakabaring Bowling Center, Palembang, where the best bowlers from the continent will converge fighting for glory at the Asian Games.

The sport involves rolling down a ball along a lane and toppling as many of the 10 pins kept at the end of the lane. Each game consists of 10 frames with a bowler having two chances to knock down as many of the 10 pins.

In each frame, the bowler will have two chances to knock down as many pins. One point is awarded for each pin that is toppled. For example, if a bowler downs five pins in his first attempt and two in the next, his score for that frame will seven.

If a bowler manages to knock down all the 10 pins in his first ball, it is called a strike and he gets bonus points. If a bowler is topple all the 10 pins through two attempts of a frame, it is called a spare and also entitles him to bonus points. If one is able to effect a strike in the last or the 10th frame of a game, he is handed two additional balls. If you can score a spare in the 10th frame, an additional ball is given. The maximum score possible in a game of 10 frames is 300.

The number of bowling events in this edition of the Asian Games has been reduced and only six gold medals will be up for grabs featuring trios, team and masters events in both men’s and women’s categories.

A trios event features three contestants representing a team. Each contestant plays six games and the team score will be the combined score of its three members who would have played a total of 18 games between them. The team with the highest pin fall score over the 18 games will be the winner.

In the team event, six bowlers represent a country and each contestant plays six games. The team would have thus played 36 games between them. The team with the highest pin fall score after 36 games will be awarded the gold.

The masters event will feature 16 top individual scorers from the trios and team events. However, only two contestants from the same country can feature in the masters event.

In the masters event, the scores from the trios and team events will not be carried over. Each bowler in the masters round will play 16 games. Along with pin fall scores, a bowler will get 10 points for winning a match and five points if the match is tied. The top three with most number of points will progress to the final round. In the final round, the third finisher will play the runners up. The winner of this contest will next meet the top finisher to eventually decide on the gold medallist. All these contests in the final round features one game with total pin fall score deciding the winner.

Taekwondo

Taekwondo is a popular martial art sport which originated in Korea. Now an Olympic sport, a taekwondo duel is a fast-paced sport where the fighters unleash a flurry of kicks from different positions at very high speed. Punches are also allowed to score points but it is the use of kicks that defines the sport.

In the 2018 Asian Games, taekwondo discipline will feature both kyorugi — a combat between two fighters — and poomsae — a demonstration of offensive and defensive techniques using strikes, blocks and kicks against an imaginary opponent.

In the Asian Games, a kyorugi will feature three rounds of two minutes each. In a taekwondo contest, the fighter with higher points than his rival is adjudged the winner. In case of a tie after the three rounds, a fourth round will be held with the golden point rule where a fighter who wins the first point is declared the winner. A contestant is automatically declared a winner if he has taken a lead of 12 points over his rival, known as win by superiority.

Successful landing of punches and kicks on the opponent’s body is key to gaining points and the socks of the contestant have sensors to register a successful kick. Punches are allowed on the body but not on the head. A successful punch and kick on the body fetches one point but four points are awarded for spinning kick and more variations of it like the roundhouse spinning kick and flying spinning kick. Kicks are not allowed below the belt.

The different weight categories in the Asian Games are 58 kg, 63 kg, 68 kg, 80 kg and over-80 kg for men and 49 kg, 53 kg, 57 kg, 67 kg and over-67 kg for women.

The poomsae competition will feature individual and team event (three participants) in both men and women’s categories.

Since it is not a duel, the contest involves demonstration of the various elements of taekwondo. The contestants are judged on technical accuracy of their moves, posture, power, speed, expression and rhythm. Points are deducted for losing balance and improper kicking and punch techniques. Seven judges score the participants with the highest and lowest scores being ignored.

In the individual event, two contestants from different countries perform poomsae together and the contestant with higher points is declared the winner. In team contests, a three-member team will perform a poomsae at one time followed by the other team.

Poomsae taekwondo is making its debut in this Asian Games.