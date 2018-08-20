Asian Games 2018: Dushyant Chauhan and men's quadruple sculls team enter finals in rowing event

Palembang: Dushyant Chauhan and the Indian men's quadruple sculls team finished first in their respective heats to reach the finals of the rowing competition at the 18th Asian Games on Monday.

Dushyant, who won a bronze at the single sculls in the Incheon Games four years ago, clocked 7:43.08 to emerge the fastest in heat 1 and second overall behind South Korea's Hyunsu Park, who recorded 7:22.08.

Starting off in lane 4, the quartet of Sawarn Singh, Dattu Baban Bhokanal, Om Prakash and Sukhmeet Singh qualified comfortably for the final, clocking 6:15.18 seconds. They finished the fastest overall.

The pair of Bhagwan Singh and Rohit Kumar made it to the repechage round in the men's lightweight double sculls event.

Singh and Kumar finished second in heat 1 clocking a time of 6:57.75 seconds. In the men's lightweight eight heats, the Indian team comprising Akshat, Jegan Sekar, Hardeep Singh, Sumit, Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Hananmant Shinde, Pranay Ganesh Naukarkar and Lakshman Rohith Maradapa finished second with a timing of 6:18.68 seconds. The team finished second in heats and head to the repechage round.

In the women's four heats, the team including Sanjukta Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur and Yamini Kaur finished last in Heat 1 behind China, Vietnam and Indonesia. They moved to the repechage round.