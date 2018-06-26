Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Dipa Kamarkar named in 10-member artistic gymnastics squad after topping trials

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 22:30:01 IST

New Delhi: A fit again Dipa Karmakar was named in the Indian gymnastics squad for the Asian Games, making it a comeback event for the 24-year-old after a career-threatening injury.

The men and women squads in the artistic gymnastics were picked after the two-day trials concluded at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

File image of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Reuters

File image of Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar. Reuters

Karmakar topped the trials ahead of Pranati Das, Aruna Reddy, Mandira Chowdhury and Pranati Nayak, who all have also made the Asian Games squad.

Rakesh Patra topped the men's trials ahead of Yogeshwar Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Siddharth Verma.

The squad for rhythmic gymnastics will be announced on Wednesday.

Karmakar has not competed since her historic fourth place finish in Rio Olympics and had undergone an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery in April 2017.

It remains to be seen how Karmakar performs at big stage after a two-year gap.

Her coach Bisweshwar had pulled Karmakar out of the Commonwealth Games trial as she was nowhere near full fitness.

In her absence, the Indian contingent had disappointed at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Karmakar and Patra are expected to take part in a competition in Turkey next month ahead of the 18 August to 2 September in Asian Games.


Updated Date: Jun 26, 2018 22:30 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores