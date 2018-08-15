You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Asian Games 2018: Delhi HC junks PIL against BJP MP's appointment as head of Indian contingent at Indonesia event

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 15, 2018 14:26:36 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL against the appointment of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as the Chef de Mission (CDM) of the Indian contingent for the upcoming 18th Asian Games to be held in the twin cities of Jakarta and Palembang from 18 August to 2 September.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao said the Centre and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have already taken a decision regarding Singh's appointment.

Asian Games. File image of Delhi High Court. PTI

File image of Delhi High Court. PTI

The appointment of the BJP MP, also the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), was opposed by Anil Chamadia who has said that Singh is one of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case and should not be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Games.

The court after hearing the petitioner's lawyers said "bring a better case and we will consider" and dismissed the plea.

Singh was officially appointed as the CDM of the Indian contingent on 20 July.

Along with him, four Deputy Chef de Missions have also been appointed to lead the Indian contingent's participation in the 2018 edition of the Asian Games.

The four Deputy Chef de Missions are Raj Kumar Sacheti, Col Satyavrat Sheoran, Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Dev Kumar Singh.


Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:26 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores