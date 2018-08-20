Asian Games 2018: Deepak Kumar clinches silver in men's 10m air rifle event to raise India's medal tally to three

Palembang: Indian shooter Deepak Kumar claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air rifle event after producing excellent scores at crucial junctures, pipping fancied teammate Ravi Kumar at the 18th Asian Games here on Monday.
Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China's Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with a Games record 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range of this port city.
Chinese Taipei's Shaochuan Lu (226.8) bagged the bronze after being beaten by a near-perfect score of 10.9 by Deepak in the third-place shoot-off.
Deepak then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi (205.2), who combined with Aprurvi Chandela to win bronze in the air rifle mixed event on Monday.
This is India's third medal at the ongoing Games and second in shooting.
Updated Date: Aug 20, 2018 10:32 AM
