Day 8 Report: Indian sprinters Muhammed Anas, Hima Das and Dutee Chand claimed silver medals in their respective events at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.
Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.
Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.
The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.
Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.
Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.
On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 07:55 AM
07:55 (IST)
What to look forward to on Day 9 at the Asian Games 2018
Men's equestrian jumping individual and team event - 7 am
Men's table tennis team takes on Macau in their Group D clash - 10.30 am
Men's squash team take on Indonesia in their Pool B clash - 11 am
Women's squash team take on Iran in their Pool B clash at - 11 am
Women's volleyball team takes on China in their Pool B clash - 11 am
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in action in the women's badminton singles semi-finals. Saina takes on Tai Tzu-ying while Sindhu faces Akane Yamaguchi - 10.30 am
India take on Thailand in the Pool B match in the women's hockey event - 12.30 pm
Vikas Krishan takes on Tanveer Ahmed in the round of 16 in the men's 75kg boxing event - 3 pm
Amit Phangal takes on Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 49kh boxing event - 5.15 pm
Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh to take to the field for the men's javelin throw final - 5.15 pm
Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan in action in the women's 400m hurdles final - 5.15 pm
Dharun Ayyasamya and Tamilarasan Santhosh Kumar in action in the men's 400m hurdles final - 5.30 pm
Chethan Balasubramanya in action in the men's high jump final - 5.30 pm
Mohammed Hussam Uddin takes on Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 56kg boxing event - 6.15 pm
Dheeraj takes on Nurlan Kobashev in the round of 16 in the men's 64kg boxing event - 7 pm
All timings in IST
07:37 (IST)
Indian storm into men's hockey semi-finals, Sarjubala Devi through to quarter-finals
Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals in the men's hockey event.
Sarjubala, competing in the flyweight 51kg category, defeated Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0 in a bout which was more gruelling than what the score-line might suggest.
07:27 (IST)
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal assure India of medals in badminton in contrasting fashion
Saina Nehwal cantered to a straight games win over sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-finals to progress to the semi-finals and assure herself of a first Asian Games medal. Soon after, compatriot PV Sindhu also made it to the semi-finals after a hard-fought three-game win over Nitchaon Jindapol. Read the match reports here.
07:23 (IST)
India end a 32-year drought in equestrian with two silvers
Fouaad Mirza on Sunday became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition. Click here to read more.
07:20 (IST)
Indian bridge teams collect medals on debut
India won two bronze medals from the debut sport of bridge at the Asian Games after the men and mixed teams lost their semifinal matches. Click here to read more.
07:13 (IST)
Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Fouaad Mirza bag silver on Day 8
It was a dramatic Sunday when India kept chasing gold through the day in the equestrian park and the GBK Athletics Stadium. The silver medals kept coming but that big win remained elusive. From the Fouaad Mirza-led three-day eventing team that delivered two silver medals to sprinters Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas, India discovered that gold was acting pricey. Read G Rajaraman's review of day 8 here.
07:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games.
Today, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
Stay tuned for more updates.