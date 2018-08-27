Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: Saina Nehwal bows out in the semi-finals after a straight-games loss to World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying. The Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-17, 21-14 and will face the winner of the second semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi. Saina Nehwal comes back from Indonesia with her first-ever Asian Games medal!
Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.
Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.
The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.
The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.
Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.
Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.
Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.
On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
With inputs from IANS
Updated Date: Aug 27, 2018 11:38 AM
Highlights
India beat Macau!
Manav Thakkar notches a comprehensive 11-5, 11-4, 11-4 win against Tin Ian Mak to win the third match in India's group clash against Macau. With his win, India take the tie 3-0.
India will take on Vietnam in their final tie in Group D with the winner of the tie progressing to the quarter-finals behind group toppers Chinese Taipei. Both India and Vietnam have played three matches, winning two and losing one.
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
Anthony Amalraj wins first match!
In the men's table tennis team event, India have taken a 1-0 lead against Macau. Anthony Amalraj beats Chung Wang 11-7, 11-3, 11-4 to give India a 1-0 lead ahead of Harmeet Desai's match against Zikang Xiao.
11:36 (IST)
PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi
PV Sindhu looks to book her spot in the final against Tai Tzu-ying as she takes on Akane Yamaguchi in the singles semi-finals.
11:30 (IST)
India beat Macau!
11:19 (IST)
Harmeet Desai wins
In India's second group match, Harmeet Desai beats Zikan Xiao 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 11-3 to give India a 2-0 lead against Macau. Manav Thakkar will now look to wrap up the tie for India when he takes on Tin Ian Mak in the third match.
11:12 (IST)
Tai Tzu-ying beats Saina Nehwal
11:07 (IST)
Saina takes the lead
Finally takes the lead, Saina. She's been caught with the wrong footwork a couple of times, but has compensated well with her hands. 13-12 to the Indian.
11:05 (IST)
Saina trails in mid-game break
Like in the first game, Saina goes into the second mid-game break 11-10 down. While Saina has had to fight hard for her points by forcing longer rallies, Tzu-ying is using her repertoire of drops and smashed to win her points in quick time.
11:00 (IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying
Saina slowing down the pace if the game by redoing her shoelaces when she's behind. Now that she's level, she might speed it up.
10:59 (IST)
Squash and Volleyball teams up next!
Lots of action coming your way in just a little while!
The Indian Men's and Women's Squash teams are in action, while the Women's Volleyball team takes on China!
10:53 (IST)
Tai Tzu-ying wins first game
Tai Tzu-ting takes the first game by four after Saina being within a point of her at 16-17. She is the sprinter who knows how to pace the last 20m. Saina was in the hunt but never in the lead.
10:52 (IST)
Anthony Amalraj wins first match!
10:45 (IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying
Tai Tzu’ s strengths are in her wrist play. Saina seems to be trying to take that out of the equation by attacking the deep backhand corner. Making Tai play overheads. But she needs to be spot on. Anything short is killed.
10:44 (IST)
Tai Tzu-ying leads at mid-game break
It has been a close match so far. Saina is using all her experience to take the match to the World No 1 but the Chinese Taipei shuttler leads 11-10 at the break.
10:39 (IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying
The crowds are milling unto Istora even thong the sun is burning directly overhead. A noon start today but expect a very, very loud crowd for the women's singles. Of course, they will be cheering Indonesia who play men's doubles next door.
Saina spoke about how the loud crowd can be a factor, but it's the same for both players so she said they need to play on regardless.
Saina is taking every opportunity to attack Tai Tzu’s deep backhand corner and is clearly pumped when she gets points there. Tai Tzu is making Saina reach as much as possible.
10:38 (IST)
Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu-ying
Tzu-ying starts strongly in the first game. Saina hasn't been able to reach Tzu-ying's deceptive cross-court shots and drops. Saina, though, is ensuring that her morale doesn't drop and after every point won, she pumps her first and lets out a cry. 7-6 to Tai Tzu-ying.
10:28 (IST)
Saina Nehwal takes on Tai Tzu-ying
Right then, time for the big match of the day! Saina Nehwal, who has assured herself of a first Asian Games medal, takes on World No 1 Tai Tzu-ying in the semi-finals. It is going to be tough task for Saina against Tzu-ying with the Chinese Taipei shuttler leading the India 11-5 on head-to-head record. Saina has lost her previous nine matches against the World No 1 and last won a match in 2013.
10:06 (IST)
India beat Nepal in straight sets
India canter to a comfortable 21-5, 21-15 win over Nepal in their Group B regu preliminary match. India finish the group stage with four points but miss out on a semi-final spot and a medal with South Korea and Malaysia progressing to the semi-final.
09:58 (IST)
India claw back in second set
India have come back strongly after the timeout and take a 13-12 lead. The trio of Niken, Harish and Sandeep were in good spirits during the break and there was no hint of panic with Niken and Harish even seen sharing a laugh over something.
09:52 (IST)
India off to slow start in second set
Nepal have started strongly in the second set but India have also been poor. Sandeep Kumar has served into the net twice but Nepal have done well to place their shots well. 9-6 to Nepal.
09:46 (IST)
India win the first set!
Easy does it for India. They win the first 21-5 in quick time.
09:43 (IST)
India race to 16-5 lead
The India trio of Khangebam Niken Singh, Sandeep Kumar and Harish Kumar have been a class apart so far. The Nepalese players have found it difficult to keep out Harish's overhead smashes and the first set is finishing India's way.
09:39 (IST)
India take on Nepal in sepak takraw
In their men's regu preliminary group B match, India take on Nepal.
09:13 (IST)
Fouaad Mirza leads India to two silver medals un Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza on Sunday became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982, and also guided the country to a second-place finish in the team competition in Jakarta. Fouaad topped the dressage and cross-country qualifiers with a score of 22.40 and went into the jumping finals as a favourite. In the medal round, he notched up 26.40 to bag silver in the three-day competition. Click here to read more.
08:23 (IST)
Indian contingent criticises Asian Games organisers for table tennis scheduling
The Indian table tennis contingent slammed the scheduling of the team competition at the Asian Games on Sunday, with the women having to play as many as three matches on their first day. Veteran Sharath Kamal also voiced his displeasure with the men's schedule, stating, "if we lose to Taipei in our second match, we will have to play Vietnam at on Monday to decide the second and third position. If we win, then we play the quarterfinals just four hours later. It is absurd." Click here to read more.
07:55 (IST)
What to look forward to on Day 9 at the Asian Games 2018
Men's equestrian jumping individual and team event - 7 am
Men's table tennis team takes on Macau in their Group D clash - 10.30 am
Men's squash team take on Indonesia in their Pool B clash - 11 am
Women's squash team take on Iran in their Pool B clash at - 11 am
Women's volleyball team takes on China in their Pool B clash - 11 am
Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in action in the women's badminton singles semi-finals. Saina takes on Tai Tzu-ying while Sindhu faces Akane Yamaguchi - 10.30 am
India take on Thailand in the Pool B match in the women's hockey event - 12.30 pm
Vikas Krishan takes on Tanveer Ahmed in the round of 16 in the men's 75kg boxing event - 3 pm
Amit Phangal takes on Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 49kh boxing event - 5.15 pm
Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh to take to the field for the men's javelin throw final - 5.15 pm
Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan in action in the women's 400m hurdles final - 5.15 pm
Dharun Ayyasamya and Tamilarasan Santhosh Kumar in action in the men's 400m hurdles final - 5.30 pm
Chethan Balasubramanya in action in the men's high jump final - 5.30 pm
Mohammed Hussam Uddin takes on Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 56kg boxing event - 6.15 pm
Dheeraj takes on Nurlan Kobashev in the round of 16 in the men's 64kg boxing event - 7 pm
All timings in IST
07:37 (IST)
Indian storm into men's hockey semi-finals, Sarjubala Devi through to quarter-finals
Defending champions India continued their unbeaten run and beat South Korea 5-3 in a pool match to storm into the semi-finals in the men's hockey event.
Sarjubala, competing in the flyweight 51kg category, defeated Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0 in a bout which was more gruelling than what the score-line might suggest.
07:27 (IST)
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal assure India of medals in badminton in contrasting fashion
Saina Nehwal cantered to a straight games win over sixth seed Ratchanok Intanon in the quarter-finals to progress to the semi-finals and assure herself of a first Asian Games medal. Soon after, compatriot PV Sindhu also made it to the semi-finals after a hard-fought three-game win over Nitchaon Jindapol. Read the match reports here.
07:23 (IST)
India end a 32-year drought in equestrian with two silvers
Fouaad Mirza on Sunday became the first Indian to win an Asian Games individual medal in the equestrian event since 1982 besides guiding the country to a second-place finish in the team competition. Click here to read more.
07:20 (IST)
Indian bridge teams collect medals on debut
India won two bronze medals from the debut sport of bridge at the Asian Games after the men and mixed teams lost their semifinal matches. Click here to read more.
07:13 (IST)
Hima Das, Muhammed Anas and Fouaad Mirza bag silver on Day 8
It was a dramatic Sunday when India kept chasing gold through the day in the equestrian park and the GBK Athletics Stadium. The silver medals kept coming but that big win remained elusive. From the Fouaad Mirza-led three-day eventing team that delivered two silver medals to sprinters Hima Das, Dutee Chand and Muhammed Anas, India discovered that gold was acting pricey. Read G Rajaraman's review of day 8 here.
07:09 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asian Games.
Today, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.
Stay tuned for more updates.