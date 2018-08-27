What to look forward to on Day 9 at the Asian Games 2018

Men's equestrian jumping individual and team event - 7 am

Men's table tennis team takes on Macau in their Group D clash - 10.30 am

Men's squash team take on Indonesia in their Pool B clash - 11 am

Women's squash team take on Iran in their Pool B clash at - 11 am

Women's volleyball team takes on China in their Pool B clash - 11 am

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in action in the women's badminton singles semi-finals. Saina takes on Tai Tzu-ying while Sindhu faces Akane Yamaguchi - 10.30 am

India take on Thailand in the Pool B match in the women's hockey event - 12.30 pm

Vikas Krishan takes on Tanveer Ahmed in the round of 16 in the men's 75kg boxing event - 3 pm

Amit Phangal takes on Enkhmandakh Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 49kh boxing event - 5.15 pm

Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh to take to the field for the men's javelin throw final - 5.15 pm

Jauna Murmu and Anu Raghavan in action in the women's 400m hurdles final - 5.15 pm

Dharun Ayyasamya and Tamilarasan Santhosh Kumar in action in the men's 400m hurdles final - 5.30 pm

Chethan Balasubramanya in action in the men's high jump final - 5.30 pm

Mohammed Hussam Uddin takes on Enkh-Amar Kharkhuu in the round of 16 in the men's 56kg boxing event - 6.15 pm

Dheeraj takes on Nurlan Kobashev in the round of 16 in the men's 64kg boxing event - 7 pm

All timings in IST