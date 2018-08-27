Asian Games 2018 Day 9, Latest update: In the men's table tennis team event, the India team comprising of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai take on Vietnam in a do-or-die clash. Both India and Vietnam have won two ties out of three ties in Group D to end up on second and third place respectively behind group leaders Chinese Taipei. With only the top two teams going through to the quarter-finals, India will need to beat Vietnam to pip them for the final quarter-final spot.

Day 8 Report: Indian sprinters Muhammed Anas, Hima Das and Dutee Chand claimed silver medals in their respective events at the 18th Asian Games on Sunday.

Anas and Hima claimed the silver medals in the men's and women's 400 metres races respectively.

Reigning Asian champion Anas completed the race in 45.69 seconds to be second, while Hima clocked a national record mark of 50.79 seconds to take the second place in the women's race.

The other two Indian competitors in the races, Rajiv Arokia and Nirmala finished fourth. While Rajiv timed 45.84 seconds to complete the men's 400m race, Nirmala finished the race in 52.96 seconds.

The men's title went to Qatar's Abdalelah Hassan, who completed the race in 44.89 seconds as he fended off Anas, who has a personal best of 45.31 seconds. Anas' personal best mark had given him a fourth-place finish in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Ali Khamis of Bahrain picked the bronze medal with a timing of 45.70 as he finished ahead of 2014 edition bronze medallist Rajiv.

Continuing their brilliant performance, ace Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu entered the semi-finals to assure two historic medals.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu edged past Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14 while Saina defeated Ratchanok Inthanon of Thailand 21-18, 21-16.

Also, India's mixed team and men's bridge teams got a bronze medal each after losing their semi-final matches.

On Monday, India will look to add more medals to their tally with Neeraj Chopra in action in the Javelin throw event. We will also see star shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu play in their respective women's singles semi-finals while Indian women's hockey team will fight against Thailand.

With inputs from IANS

