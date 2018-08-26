Asian Games 2018, Day 8, Latest update: Jindapol makes it 1-1! It's one game apiece between Jindapol and Sindhu. The Thai shuttler comes from behind to win the second stanza and force a decider.
Day 7, report: Tejinder Pal Singh Toor set aside the disappointment of not being able to attend his cancer-ridden father, shattering the Asian Games record to open India's gold medal account even as several national records tumbled on the opening day of the athletics competition.
He threw the iron ball to 20.75m, obliterating a six-year-old national mark, set by Om Parkash Karhana (20.69). The previous Games record was 20.57, set by Sultan-Al Hebshi from Saudi Arabia at the 2010 Guangzhou Games.
Toor was the front-runner for the gold in men's shot put as he had entered the event as the best athlete on display this season with a throw of 20.24m, achieved at the Federation Cup in Patiala.
The winning throw came in the fifth attempt though he was leading the field with his first throw of 19.96m.
China's Liu Yang won silver with a season-best effort of 19.52, ahead of Kazakhstan's Ivan Ivanov (19.40m).
Tejinder, who left behind an ailing father, who is battling cancer, said all the sacrifices have paid today.
"This medal is my biggest achievement because a lot of sacrifices have been made. For the last two years, my father (Karam Singh) has been battling with cancer. My family though never let me get distracted. They allowed me to chase my dream. A lot of sacrifices have been made by my family and friends and all those have paid today," he said.
"My family never pressurized to attend my father in the hospital and it was always my friends who took care of all the hospital formalities in my absence. I have not gone home much in this period since I was training in Dharamsala," the burly athlete, who trains with MS Dhillon, said.
India's rising star Hima Das qualified for the 400m final with a new national record as she timed exact 51.00s breaking a 14-year-old record set by Manjit Kaur (51.05s) in Chennai in 2004.
Hima ran with Bahrain's Salwa Naser, who is favourite to win this event and won the Heat 1 with a new Games record.
Also qualifying for the 400m final was Nirmala Sheoran, who stood fourth overall with a timing of 54.09s. It was the best effort in Heat 3.
National champion Dutee Chand, competing in her first big event after winning her gender case at the CAS, qualified for the semifinals of the women's 100m with a timing of 11.38.
Running in lane 4, Dutee edged out Kazakhstan's Olga Safronov (11.46) and Uzbekistan's Nigina Sharipova (11.59) to win Heat 2.
The effort was slightly slower than her national record (11.29) and the timing of 11:32 with which she had won gold at the National Games.
With seven laps to go, Suriya was behind runners and Sanjivani was also struggling to catch up.
Asian champion Mohammed Anas also emerged as a strong gold medal contender in the men's 400m by qualifying for the final with a timing of 45.30s. It was the fastest time in the semifinal.
Anas cut down on his timing from the Heats as he had clocked 45.63 in the morning session.
Arokia Rajiv also joined him in the final by clocking 46.08 in the semifinals. Chasing Anas are Mohammed Abbas (45.59), Abdalellah Hassan (45.83).
There was more good news for the Indian camp with Chetan Balasubramanya qualifying for the final of the high jump by clearing 2.15m but none of the 13 qualifiers could qualify with the automatic qualification mark set at 2.20m.
Chetan began with 2.05m and easily cleared the jump. After clearing 2.10m, he cleared 2.15 in his second attempt.
Making to the final of the long jump was Sreeshankar with an effort of 7.83m, which was fourth best today behind Yuki Hashioka of Japan (8.03m), Jianan Wang (7.89) and Yaoguang Zhang (7.84) of China.
There was, though, disappointment for Sarita Romit Singh, who finished fifth in the hammer throw after clearing a distance of 62.03m, which was way behind than podium finishers N Luo (71.42), Z Wang (70.86) and H Katasuyama (62.95)
In the women 10,000m, Suriya Loganathan (32:42.08) and Sanjivani Baburao (33:13.06) faded towards the end to finish sixth and ninth respectively.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 15:11 PM
Highlights
PV Sindhu enters semis
And now we have another medal in women's singles as Sindhu battles past Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14. Despite a blip in the second game, the Indian shuttler recovered smartly in the decider.
China 3-0 India
Ayhika Mukherjee goes down fighting against China’s Chen Meng: 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9
Manika Batra loses in straight games: 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 to Zhu Yuling
Madhurika Patkar loses to Wang Manyu 11-4, 11-4, 11-2
India are through to the final!
The women's compound archery team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats Chinese Taipei to reach the finals and assure India of a medal!
Saina Nehwal assures herself of her first Asiad medal
The veteran Indian shuttler beats fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 21-16 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles event. A slow start for her but then she roared back with vengeance to outclass Intanon.
Nehwal wins opening game: 21-18
Trailing 3-11 at the mid-game break, Nehwal stages a thrilling comeback to snatch the opening game from Intanon. The Indian shuttler has looked comfortable from the mid-court and her net play improved after the interval.
Equestrian
India's Fouaad Mirza riding his horse Seigneur Medicott, clinches silver in the individual equestrian event!
Handball
The Indian men’s handball team go down 31-35 to Chinese Taipei in their final group match despite putting up a strong show in the second period. India have lost all their group matches, and as a result, they have failed to progress.
India’s men’s compound team has won their Round of 16 match against Qatar 4-0. Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma win 57-52, 56-55, 56-54, 58-52 after hitting three bullseyes.
That's it then!
Sutirtha Mukherjee beats Faramarzi Maha 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the third clash of the match.
The Indian women's table tennis team registers a dominating win.
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a timing of 56.77 seconds. She qualifies to the final.
As one of the two fastest losers, Jauna Murmu also qualifies.
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a timing of 56.77 seconds. She qualifies to the final.
As one of the two fastest losers, Jauna Murmu also qualifies.
15:11 (IST)
One point was the difference between Philippines and India in Archery as Indian Compound Men's team have won the quarter-final 227-226 and advanced into the semi-final.
15:08 (IST)
India's Sarjubala Devi has sealed a spot in the Women's Fly (51kg) quarter-final by beating Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova 5-0 .
15:02 (IST)
PV Sindhu enters semis
And now we have another medal in women's singles as Sindhu battles past Nitchaon Jindapol 21-11, 16-21, 21-14. Despite a blip in the second game, the Indian shuttler recovered smartly in the decider.
14:58 (IST)
The Round of 16 bout of Women's Fly (51 kg) is underway betwen India's Sarjubala Devi and Tajikistan's Madina Ghaforova.
14:51 (IST)
Indian men's archery compound team comprising of Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma will be in action shortly against Philippines. They will try to reach the semis.
14:47 (IST)
This is the first time there is no Indonesian on the adjoining court since the Indians started playing. So the focus, finally, is in these two.
14:47 (IST)
11-7! Sindhu is fighting back in the decider, taking an 11-7 lead into the break. A run of seven straight points for the Indian shuttler there.
14:45 (IST)
7-7! Neck and neck, but you get the feeling one player is about to break away and carve out a lead and it looks likely to be Sindhu. Five points in a row for her.
14:44 (IST)
Kyrgyzstan's Abdurakhmanov Abdurakhman has defeated India's Manoj Kumar 0-5 in the Men's Welter (69 kg) Round of 16. Kumar's campaign at the Asiad has come to an end.
14:42 (IST)
Sindhu
14:41 (IST)
7-6! Couple of poor judgments from Sindhu in the deep backhand corner and some net errors helped Jindapol get ahead. Sindhu cutting that down, helped by Jindapol.
14:32 (IST)
Jindapol comes back, and in Sindhu’s pattern, this is going to three sets. A more attacking Jindapol in this set, and more errors from Sindhu.
14:31 (IST)
Jindapol makes it 1-1!
It's one game apiece between Jindapol and Sindhu. The Thai shuttler comes from behind to win the second stanza and force a decider.
14:29 (IST)
Saina said that the drift on both courts used today is different. Court 1 where she played yesterday is faster from the near side, and court 2 where she and Sindhu have played today is faster from the far side. So Jindapol has the faster side in this game.
14:26 (IST)
Seems to be an effort from Sindhu to use touch play wherever she can, not just rely on power. Deception isn't part of her natural game, but it's an invaluable skill at the top level
Jindapol wins four straight points to take the lead again. An error and a long rally see Sindhu come back. You get the feeling that in these longer rallies, Singh has an advantage. She's made fewer errors, not looking tired.
14:20 (IST)
A couple of errors from Sindhu and some attacking badminton has seen Jindapol take the lead for the 1 time in the match. Sindhu has a reputation of making easy matches tough, and then coming back to win them.
14:17 (IST)
China 3-0 India
Ayhika Mukherjee goes down fighting against China’s Chen Meng: 11-8, 8-11, 14-12, 11-9
Manika Batra loses in straight games: 11-5, 11-6, 12-10 to Zhu Yuling
Madhurika Patkar loses to Wang Manyu 11-4, 11-4, 11-2
14:08 (IST)
Sindhu takes first game: 21-11
Sindhu’s net play has been precise and her jump smashes have been effective. Errors from Jindapol have helped. Looking very confident in her movements at the break.
14:01 (IST)
If you can hear chants of Ginting, Ginting, that's because the Indonesian has just beaten Chen Long. No respite from the noise as an Indonesian doubles pair will take the court next.
Sindhu in control though.
14:01 (IST)
11-7! A four-point lead for Sindhu at the mid-game break of the opening game. Jindapol has been stretched on the tramlines as she hesitates to lift the shuttle from the forecourt.
13:54 (IST)
Sindhu vs Jindapol
Sindhu and Jindapol on court now. India looking for a second assured medal. Still deafening at the Istora, Saina was talking about how that does make a difference, you can't even hear the shuttle hit the racquet.
13:45 (IST)
What a proud moment for the Indian men’s Equestrian team!
13:31 (IST)
India are through to the final!
The women's compound archery team of Muskan Kirar, Madhumita Kumari and Jyothi Surekha Vennam beats Chinese Taipei to reach the finals and assure India of a medal!
13:30 (IST)
Saina speaking after the game said that at 3-13 down she thought for a moment about the second set, but then thought to herself “I must fight, and let's see how it goes”. And she pulled back brilliantly.
13:17 (IST)
Saina’s movement looks slightly laboured, she is teaching for a number of shuttles. But her touch play has been great, As it was yesterday. That hasn't allowed Intanon, who has had injury problems of her own.
The winning point also sees Saina stationary and depending on racket work. Coming up next is Tai Tzu Ying who destroyed one of the fastest players Nozomi Okuhara today.
13:16 (IST)
Saina Nehwal assures herself of her first Asiad medal
The veteran Indian shuttler beats fourth seed Ratchanok Intanon 21-18, 21-16 to enter the semi-finals of the women's singles event. A slow start for her but then she roared back with vengeance to outclass Intanon.
13:10 (IST)
Saina’s turn to concede a lead. She claws back to hold on to a two-point advantage. For a moment, this match is the prime focus. Christie has wrapped up a win, but Indonesia's Ginting walks in for his match against Chen Long. Pandemonium restored.
13:01 (IST)
7-3! Nehwal is looking like a completely different player in the second game. The early exchanges suggest that she has taken the attacking approach against Intanon, whose wristy strokes aren't troubling the Indian anymore.
12:56 (IST)
First game to Saina. A typical counterattack, but the last few points were won by attrition. Some signs of either lack of concentration or fatigue from Intanon. Could also be frustrating because she blew a five-point lead.
12:56 (IST)
Nehwal wins opening game: 21-18
Trailing 3-11 at the mid-game break, Nehwal stages a thrilling comeback to snatch the opening game from Intanon. The Indian shuttler has looked comfortable from the mid-court and her net play improved after the interval.
12:52 (IST)
Saina has pulled back through good adjustments, covering her backhand backcourt with overheads. There also seems to be an increase in her speed since 11-16.
12:49 (IST)
16-17! A bit of luck required there at the net. Nehwal has successfully pushed Intanon towards the backcourt to hit winners. Can she pip the Thai shuttler?
12:44 (IST)
10-14! Nehwal is slowly clawing back into the match as she closes the gap on Intanon's lead by just four points. She needs to mix her shots to unsettle the Thai shuttler, who is extremely patient at the net.
12:43 (IST)
Intanon has pulled a huge lead in relative anonymity because local player Jonatan Christie is playing next door. Only two courts in use today at the Istora, but besides the media, all eyes are not on the women's singles
12:42 (IST)
12:40 (IST)
Equestrian
India's Fouaad Mirza riding his horse Seigneur Medicott, clinches silver in the individual equestrian event!
12:36 (IST)
Nehwal vs Intanon
Intanon is looking to target the backhand corner as Saina struggles to cover the backcourt. The Thai ace leads 7-2
12:22 (IST)
India open up a two-point lead over Japan 16-14 as they look to make a comeback here after losing the first two sets.
12:19 (IST)
Next up is the women's singles quarter-finals match between India's Saina Nehwal and Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.
12:16 (IST)
Ganemat Sekhon finished 10th in qualification with 112 points out of 125, while Rashmi Rathore was placed 12th with a score of 111.
They are out of contention for the women’s skeet final.
12:09 (IST)
There's still a while to for the Indians to play, but till then the Istora is being treated to Tai Tzu Ying vs Nozomi Okuhara.
11:34 (IST)
Meanwhile, in volleyball...
11:33 (IST)
Handball
The Indian men’s handball team go down 31-35 to Chinese Taipei in their final group match despite putting up a strong show in the second period. India have lost all their group matches, and as a result, they have failed to progress.
10:16 (IST)
Handball
After a tight start, the Indian men’s team trails Chinese Taipei 12-15 at the end of the first half in their group match.
10:00 (IST)
India’s men’s compound team has won their Round of 16 match against Qatar 4-0. Rajat Chauhan, Aman Saini and Abhishek Verma win 57-52, 56-55, 56-54, 58-52 after hitting three bullseyes.
09:37 (IST)
That's it then!
Sutirtha Mukherjee beats Faramarzi Maha 11-3, 11-3, 11-6 in the third clash of the match.
The Indian women's table tennis team registers a dominating win.
09:35 (IST)
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a timing of 56.77 seconds. She qualifies to the final.
As one of the two fastest losers, Jauna Murmu also qualifies.
09:20 (IST)
India’s Anu Raghavan finishes third in her heat of the women’s 400m hurdles heats with a timing of 56.77 seconds. She qualifies to the final.
As one of the two fastest losers, Jauna Murmu also qualifies.
09:18 (IST)
It's a four-setter in the second match! Ayhika Mukherjee gets past Mohamed Aia 11-2, 10-12, 11-2, 11-3 to give India a 2-0 lead over Qatar.
09:11 (IST)
Time for Heat 2. Asian Championships silver medallist Anu Raghavan will be in action.